Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 18, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study /health care

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/communication

Career: People in communication/ travel- tourism/ education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day of gain and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to celebrate success in business/ career

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle is indicated

Career : People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Success party for education/ marriage celebration with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/education/travel

Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment

Career: People in education /occult /religious /art/ entertainment/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back /muscle pain/ bronchitis/eye problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /maintenance/ health/ spouse

Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance people will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ business/ take care of health

Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ health/ travel is expected.

Career: People from management / communication/ health /travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain/ear/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/ travel/premiums

Career: People in art/entertainment /medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/education/house/vehicle/premiums

Career: People in construction/ Garage/ maintenance/ entertainment/ communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /house /vehicle / spouse

Career: People in education /medical/ automobile/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / asthma/ear/ leg/ eye problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work / travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/family needs

Career: People in medical/communication/ travel/occult / insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn & enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education

Career: People in fields like medical /bank /communication /education /sports /entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain /eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red