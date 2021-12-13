Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: If you manage your speed and redirect your enthusiasm in the right direction, then success will not be delayed. Today, there could be new beginnings.

Taurus: Generally, you prefer to live safely and permanently in one place. Today, personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Gemini: You never trust anyone. There will be preoccupations as you will have to look into domestic affairs, children’s education and parent’s health.

Cancer: The possibility of female issues more than males is an indicator of cancer couples. Buying selling, legal issues and joint finances will keep you involved. Don’t lose your head over it.

Leo: Major development or improvement will be there in your career as your hard work and efforts will spell success. Those in the sports and music sector will do well.

Virgo: You have to discuss issues with your seniors before taking a decision. You need to be confident then as even a minor mistake might cause problems.

Libra: Those in politics, will receive support from subordinates today, which will make a good impact on your opposition and also impress higher authority. Job seekers will get a new opportunity.

Scorpio: You have to take baby steps while proceeding with work in your projects. The financial situation will be tight and there are will be no way of arranging new funds.

Sagittarius: Stressful situations at work and personal fronts need to be handled objectively. Explain your feelings but don’t overreact and lose your temper. Hasty financial decisions could lead to disappointments.

Capricorn: You will find ways to improve your financial security. Students will make progress towards their goals. If you are planning to borrow new loans or debts you might have to face obstacles.

Aquarius: Analyse information before acting on it. Effective management of money can help you enhance your security. Those in the medical sector will be under the limelight.

Pisces: You need to focus on what truly makes you happy and not disperse your energies in different directions. Happiness is your goal and you are taking the right steps in that direction.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST