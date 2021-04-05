Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be at peace. There will be an inflow of money from several sources. Wining and dining with loved ones or family members is likely today. Business proposals may get accepted by clients.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. A friend from opposite gender will influence you positively.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your temper will get you in trouble. Focus on creating happy situation at home and work place. Friends and co-workers may cause trouble. Today, take minimum risk in business or work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You are very dutiful towards your family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams. Some of you will buy a new dress or luxurious items.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
There is no threat for your mental peace and your children's progress will be a source of joy to you. Luck is with you only efforts are needed and combination of both will give a boost to your status and income.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You can get a chance to earn more. Without much labour, you’ll be able to earn handsome money. You impress others effectively. This quality will help you in business deals.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Complication in social and political sector will get resolved today. Job prospects can be excellent, if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will have many and unusual companions. You are very civic minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Don’t cry over split milk. You will definitely achieve success. There will be an increase in business assets. A short pleasure trip is possible.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Be on the lookout for obstacles at work and try to clear them as soon as possible. Be alert while doing business if you are into retail. Don’t lend money.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You handle the public effectively. Your success may invite jealousy or resentment in others. There will be gains through speculative activities.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Be careful while on driving. It will be an energetic day. A senior at your work place might show romantic interest in you. Health will be troublesome. Do not strain yourself too much.