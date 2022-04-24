Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Express your ideas and views. Especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details.
Finance:- Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.
Career:- This could also be a professionally good time for you. Expect a rise in position.
Domestic and love life:- New beginnings and new bondings, both are likely.
Health:- Maintain your diet by controlling your food intake.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: White
Taurus
Your popularity will increase through new contacts made through social activities.
Finance:- Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.
Career:- Your ideas will be in demand at work place. Seniors will appreciate your work.
Domestic and love life:- Attend small gathering functions or celebrations.
Health:- Do not over push or over stress yourself.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky Colour: Silver
Gemini
You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.
Finance:- Investment will bring in profitable results.
Career:- Go for unconventional methods to accomplish the task assigned to you. Set a new standard for your work.
Domestic and love life:- Good foreplay and romance with your spouse is likely.
Health:- Parents' health will improve.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Cream
Cancer
Great intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for long.
Finance:- Don't take any major financial risks. Steer clear of speculation-oriented activities.
Career:- Focus more completing the important work before the committed time.
Domestic and love life:- You will be preoccupied with domestic affairs, children’s, education.
Health:- Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky Colour: White
Leo
Your proper management will be helpful today in the political and social sector.
Finance:- Manage your fund efficiently in market.
Career:- Work will grow but be cautious. Learn to look as well as plan for opportunities.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.
Health:- Mental stress will subside. Maintain a good diet.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Sky blue
Virgo
Don't neglect legal matters, lest it becomes troublesome.
Finance:- Allocate some funds for your future. Try to avoid unnecessary expenditure today.
Career:- work place might get disappointing.
Domestic and love life:- Your restlessness and dissatisfaction might spill into your relationship.
Health:- Keep anxiety levels under check as there are chances of nervousness.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky Colour: Light Yellow
Libra
Work in association with others.
Finance:- Ancestral property might prove beneficial for you.
Career:- Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful.
Domestic and love life:- Spend time in beautiful surroundings.
Health:- Prioritise discipline regarding maintaining a health regime.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Sky blue
Scorpio
Be careful with the words you speak in the political or social sector. This might create confusion in minds of supporters and higher authorities.
Finance:- You need to play safe in stock market with your finances.
Career:- Your mind get distracted by these issues and your concentration on work will get reduced.
Domestic and love life:- Focus on creating happy situations at home.
Health:- Work load and stress might cause brain fag and exhaustion.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky Colour: White
Sagittarius
Some of your ambitions will be realised. You may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites.
Finance:- Unexpected gains through speculation are likely but don’t take risky steps.
Career:- Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationships will improve.
Health:- Freshen up your mind by staying in good atmosphere.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky Colour: Light green
Capricorn
Remember that you have many support systems and will always be bailed out in times of need.
Finance:- Clear your debts as more cash will be coming your way.
Career:- New assignment and projects might come your way.
Domestic and love life:- All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.
Health:- Try to control your excitement.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Cream
Aquarius
Work will run smoothly as you are known to be very mentally active.
Finance:- Unexpected financial gains are likely today.
Career:- You will advance in your professional sphere.
Domestic and love life:- You and your partner will spend decent time.
Health:- Stress and tension might vanish.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky Colour: Silver
Pisces
Be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.
Finance:- Financial gains won't be good but moderately well.
Career:- Intellectual preoccupations, paperwork, documents, negotiations, and other procedures will take much of your energy. So, don’t keep any work pending.
Domestic and love life:- Try to control your emotions around your love interest.
Health:- You may suffer from skin diseases.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky Colour: Light Yellow
