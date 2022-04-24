e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Aries

Express your ideas and views. Especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details.

Finance:- Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Career:- This could also be a professionally good time for you. Expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life:- New beginnings and new bondings, both are likely.

Health:- Maintain your diet by controlling your food intake.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus

Your popularity will increase through new contacts made through social activities.

Finance:- Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.

Career:- Your ideas will be in demand at work place. Seniors will appreciate your work.

Domestic and love life:- Attend small gathering functions or celebrations.

Health:- Do not over push or over stress yourself.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini

You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Finance:- Investment will bring in profitable results.

Career:- Go for unconventional methods to accomplish the task assigned to you. Set a new standard for your work.

Domestic and love life:- Good foreplay and romance with your spouse is likely.

Health:- Parents' health will improve.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer

Great intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for long.

Finance:- Don't take any major financial risks. Steer clear of speculation-oriented activities.

Career:- Focus more completing the important work before the committed time.

Domestic and love life:- You will be preoccupied with domestic affairs, children’s, education.

Health:- Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Leo

Your proper management will be helpful today in the political and social sector.

Finance:- Manage your fund efficiently in market.

Career:- Work will grow but be cautious. Learn to look as well as plan for opportunities.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Mental stress will subside. Maintain a good diet.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Virgo

Don't neglect legal matters, lest it becomes troublesome.

Finance:- Allocate some funds for your future. Try to avoid unnecessary expenditure today.

Career:- work place might get disappointing.

Domestic and love life:- Your restlessness and dissatisfaction might spill into your relationship.

Health:- Keep anxiety levels under check as there are chances of nervousness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Libra

Work in association with others.

Finance:- Ancestral property might prove beneficial for you.

Career:- Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful.

Domestic and love life:- Spend time in beautiful surroundings.

Health:- Prioritise discipline regarding maintaining a health regime.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

Be careful with the words you speak in the political or social sector. This might create confusion in minds of supporters and higher authorities.

Finance:- You need to play safe in stock market with your finances.

Career:- Your mind get distracted by these issues and your concentration on work will get reduced.

Domestic and love life:- Focus on creating happy situations at home.

Health:- Work load and stress might cause brain fag and exhaustion.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius

Some of your ambitions will be realised. You may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites.

Finance:- Unexpected gains through speculation are likely but don’t take risky steps.

Career:- Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationships will improve.

Health:- Freshen up your mind by staying in good atmosphere.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light green

Capricorn

Remember that you have many support systems and will always be bailed out in times of need.

Finance:- Clear your debts as more cash will be coming your way.

Career:- New assignment and projects might come your way.

Domestic and love life:- All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Health:- Try to control your excitement.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius

Work will run smoothly as you are known to be very mentally active.

Finance:- Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Career:- You will advance in your professional sphere.

Domestic and love life:- You and your partner will spend decent time.

Health:- Stress and tension might vanish.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces

Be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.

Finance:- Financial gains won't be good but moderately well.

Career:- Intellectual preoccupations, paperwork, documents, negotiations, and other procedures will take much of your energy. So, don’t keep any work pending.

Domestic and love life:- Try to control your emotions around your love interest.

Health:- You may suffer from skin diseases.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:59 PM IST