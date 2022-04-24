Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Express your ideas and views. Especially if you are thoroughly prepared with the details.

Finance:- Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Career:- This could also be a professionally good time for you. Expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life:- New beginnings and new bondings, both are likely.

Health:- Maintain your diet by controlling your food intake.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus

Your popularity will increase through new contacts made through social activities.

Finance:- Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.

Career:- Your ideas will be in demand at work place. Seniors will appreciate your work.

Domestic and love life:- Attend small gathering functions or celebrations.

Health:- Do not over push or over stress yourself.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini

You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Finance:- Investment will bring in profitable results.

Career:- Go for unconventional methods to accomplish the task assigned to you. Set a new standard for your work.

Domestic and love life:- Good foreplay and romance with your spouse is likely.

Health:- Parents' health will improve.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer

Great intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for long.

Finance:- Don't take any major financial risks. Steer clear of speculation-oriented activities.

Career:- Focus more completing the important work before the committed time.

Domestic and love life:- You will be preoccupied with domestic affairs, children’s, education.

Health:- Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Leo

Your proper management will be helpful today in the political and social sector.

Finance:- Manage your fund efficiently in market.

Career:- Work will grow but be cautious. Learn to look as well as plan for opportunities.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Mental stress will subside. Maintain a good diet.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Virgo

Don't neglect legal matters, lest it becomes troublesome.

Finance:- Allocate some funds for your future. Try to avoid unnecessary expenditure today.

Career:- work place might get disappointing.

Domestic and love life:- Your restlessness and dissatisfaction might spill into your relationship.

Health:- Keep anxiety levels under check as there are chances of nervousness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Libra

Work in association with others.

Finance:- Ancestral property might prove beneficial for you.

Career:- Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful.

Domestic and love life:- Spend time in beautiful surroundings.

Health:- Prioritise discipline regarding maintaining a health regime.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

Be careful with the words you speak in the political or social sector. This might create confusion in minds of supporters and higher authorities.

Finance:- You need to play safe in stock market with your finances.

Career:- Your mind get distracted by these issues and your concentration on work will get reduced.

Domestic and love life:- Focus on creating happy situations at home.

Health:- Work load and stress might cause brain fag and exhaustion.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius

Some of your ambitions will be realised. You may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites.

Finance:- Unexpected gains through speculation are likely but don’t take risky steps.

Career:- Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationships will improve.

Health:- Freshen up your mind by staying in good atmosphere.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light green

Capricorn

Remember that you have many support systems and will always be bailed out in times of need.

Finance:- Clear your debts as more cash will be coming your way.

Career:- New assignment and projects might come your way.

Domestic and love life:- All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Health:- Try to control your excitement.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius

Work will run smoothly as you are known to be very mentally active.

Finance:- Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Career:- You will advance in your professional sphere.

Domestic and love life:- You and your partner will spend decent time.

Health:- Stress and tension might vanish.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver



Pisces

Be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.

Finance:- Financial gains won't be good but moderately well.

Career:- Intellectual preoccupations, paperwork, documents, negotiations, and other procedures will take much of your energy. So, don’t keep any work pending.

Domestic and love life:- Try to control your emotions around your love interest.

Health:- You may suffer from skin diseases.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

