e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

Aries

Your journey is accompanied with more work and more money.

Finance: Undivided focus on your goals and positive efforts in the right direction will widen your sources of income.

Career: Issues at the workplace will be finally resolved but it will take its time and toll on you.

Domestic and love life: Expressing your feelings or emotions to your partner will prove to be beneficial.

Health: Pressure situations in the political and social sector might affect your health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus

You will get help from influential people.

Finance: Your earning will see an increase but don’t overspend. Try to invest as much as you can.

Career: Be open to opportunities, projects and techniques that allow you to turn your imagination, intuition and inspiration into potent income streams.

Domestic and love life: You might go on a purely pleasant trip with your spouse.

Health: You will go for a workout or for a small trek.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini

Travel for work will be beneficial and you will attend meetings.

Finance: This is a very good period for you to start a new venture, or for making prudent investment.

Career: Your planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Those who are planning to buy a house or make renovations in their house will get support from near and dear ones.

Health: You will be able to get rid of your long running sickness.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer

Your struggles will be reduced to a considerable extent and your pace to achieve success will increase.

Finance: Entrepreneurs will be able to make better profits.

Career: You may find good job opportunities in your field now. Doctors and scientists will do well.

Domestic and love life: Discussion related to house repairs may conclude with your family members today.

Health: Exercise, trek, or a walk will refresh you today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo

Expect increase in popularity in business and politics.

Finance: You should prefer long-term investments instead of short-term investments.

Career: You will continue to strengthen your professional relationships through good communication and a thoughtful attitude.

Domestic and love life: You need to create attachments with your loved ones and also understand their feelings.

Health: Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing.

Finance: Minimise your unnecessary expenditures and the purchase of big ticket items that you don’t really need.

Career: Don’t take others responsibility on yours today as you might be burdened at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships.

Health: Your health is likely to suffer. You need to take the necessary precautions.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Libra

Students can concentrate well on their studies.

Finance: You are ready to involve other people in new projects. Expect money to flow in.

Career: You are on your toes because there is a lot happening now on the career and work fronts.

Domestic and love life: Don’t interfere in settling others' squabbles.

Health: Your healthy eating schedule will prove to be successful.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio

Your work will proceed smoothly and you will present a bright clean image to the world.

Finance: Investing in property is suggested to get the most profitable methods to maximise your bank balance.

Career: You will get good opportunities that will help you in your career advancement.

Domestic and love life: You can have a lot of fun with friends today. You draw people towards you and keep them close.

Health: Those who are ill can expect speedy recovery.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius

Better time, better relationships will lead to both achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Finance: Look for new promotion and new area to work on to increase your sales of your product.

Career: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will run smooth today.

Health: Maintain healthy lifestyle to keep yourself away from any underlying disease.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn

When others block your way, be your best chill-to-the-Maximus self.

Finance: Some financial troubles might bring tensions and depression.

Career: Expect minor difficulties in business today.

Domestic and love life: Depending on your marital status and needs, there will be domestic expenses and family might need attenion.

Health: You are at risk to get affected by water-borne diseases.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius

This is a good time to immediately settle any kind of disputes. Don’t waste your time talking about sweet nothings.

Finance: You will be tense about your savings, thus, control your outflow.

Career: It is the right time when your business may spread according to your satisfaction.

Domestic and love life: Today you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends with your charming nature.

Health: Exercise and practice yoga to keep yourself healthy.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces

Your enemies might be troublesome today but you will be able to overcome those.

Finance: Business proposals will be enticing. But, deal carefully with it.

Career: Expect some delay in implementing or completing old or new projects.

Domestic and love life: Family issues may crop up again. If you are single you may find a partner in the coming period.

Health: Health needs care and some of you may need to visit a doctor.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:59 PM IST