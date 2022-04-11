Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Your journey is accompanied with more work and more money.
Finance: Undivided focus on your goals and positive efforts in the right direction will widen your sources of income.
Career: Issues at the workplace will be finally resolved but it will take its time and toll on you.
Domestic and love life: Expressing your feelings or emotions to your partner will prove to be beneficial.
Health: Pressure situations in the political and social sector might affect your health.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky Colour: Orange
Taurus
You will get help from influential people.
Finance: Your earning will see an increase but don’t overspend. Try to invest as much as you can.
Career: Be open to opportunities, projects and techniques that allow you to turn your imagination, intuition and inspiration into potent income streams.
Domestic and love life: You might go on a purely pleasant trip with your spouse.
Health: You will go for a workout or for a small trek.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Red
Gemini
Travel for work will be beneficial and you will attend meetings.
Finance: This is a very good period for you to start a new venture, or for making prudent investment.
Career: Your planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: Those who are planning to buy a house or make renovations in their house will get support from near and dear ones.
Health: You will be able to get rid of your long running sickness.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Pink
Cancer
Your struggles will be reduced to a considerable extent and your pace to achieve success will increase.
Finance: Entrepreneurs will be able to make better profits.
Career: You may find good job opportunities in your field now. Doctors and scientists will do well.
Domestic and love life: Discussion related to house repairs may conclude with your family members today.
Health: Exercise, trek, or a walk will refresh you today.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Red
Leo
Expect increase in popularity in business and politics.
Finance: You should prefer long-term investments instead of short-term investments.
Career: You will continue to strengthen your professional relationships through good communication and a thoughtful attitude.
Domestic and love life: You need to create attachments with your loved ones and also understand their feelings.
Health: Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Virgo
Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing.
Finance: Minimise your unnecessary expenditures and the purchase of big ticket items that you don’t really need.
Career: Don’t take others responsibility on yours today as you might be burdened at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships.
Health: Your health is likely to suffer. You need to take the necessary precautions.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Libra
Students can concentrate well on their studies.
Finance: You are ready to involve other people in new projects. Expect money to flow in.
Career: You are on your toes because there is a lot happening now on the career and work fronts.
Domestic and love life: Don’t interfere in settling others' squabbles.
Health: Your healthy eating schedule will prove to be successful.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Brown
Scorpio
Your work will proceed smoothly and you will present a bright clean image to the world.
Finance: Investing in property is suggested to get the most profitable methods to maximise your bank balance.
Career: You will get good opportunities that will help you in your career advancement.
Domestic and love life: You can have a lot of fun with friends today. You draw people towards you and keep them close.
Health: Those who are ill can expect speedy recovery.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Red
Sagittarius
Better time, better relationships will lead to both achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.
Finance: Look for new promotion and new area to work on to increase your sales of your product.
Career: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from their rivals.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will run smooth today.
Health: Maintain healthy lifestyle to keep yourself away from any underlying disease.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky Colour: White
Capricorn
When others block your way, be your best chill-to-the-Maximus self.
Finance: Some financial troubles might bring tensions and depression.
Career: Expect minor difficulties in business today.
Domestic and love life: Depending on your marital status and needs, there will be domestic expenses and family might need attenion.
Health: You are at risk to get affected by water-borne diseases.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Red
Aquarius
This is a good time to immediately settle any kind of disputes. Don’t waste your time talking about sweet nothings.
Finance: You will be tense about your savings, thus, control your outflow.
Career: It is the right time when your business may spread according to your satisfaction.
Domestic and love life: Today you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends with your charming nature.
Health: Exercise and practice yoga to keep yourself healthy.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky Colour: Orange
Pisces
Your enemies might be troublesome today but you will be able to overcome those.
Finance: Business proposals will be enticing. But, deal carefully with it.
Career: Expect some delay in implementing or completing old or new projects.
Domestic and love life: Family issues may crop up again. If you are single you may find a partner in the coming period.
Health: Health needs care and some of you may need to visit a doctor.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Baby Pink
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)