Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Your journey is accompanied with more work and more money.

Finance: Undivided focus on your goals and positive efforts in the right direction will widen your sources of income.

Career: Issues at the workplace will be finally resolved but it will take its time and toll on you.

Domestic and love life: Expressing your feelings or emotions to your partner will prove to be beneficial.

Health: Pressure situations in the political and social sector might affect your health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus

You will get help from influential people.

Finance: Your earning will see an increase but don’t overspend. Try to invest as much as you can.

Career: Be open to opportunities, projects and techniques that allow you to turn your imagination, intuition and inspiration into potent income streams.

Domestic and love life: You might go on a purely pleasant trip with your spouse.

Health: You will go for a workout or for a small trek.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini

Travel for work will be beneficial and you will attend meetings.

Finance: This is a very good period for you to start a new venture, or for making prudent investment.

Career: Your planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Those who are planning to buy a house or make renovations in their house will get support from near and dear ones.

Health: You will be able to get rid of your long running sickness.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer

Your struggles will be reduced to a considerable extent and your pace to achieve success will increase.

Finance: Entrepreneurs will be able to make better profits.

Career: You may find good job opportunities in your field now. Doctors and scientists will do well.

Domestic and love life: Discussion related to house repairs may conclude with your family members today.

Health: Exercise, trek, or a walk will refresh you today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo

Expect increase in popularity in business and politics.

Finance: You should prefer long-term investments instead of short-term investments.

Career: You will continue to strengthen your professional relationships through good communication and a thoughtful attitude.

Domestic and love life: You need to create attachments with your loved ones and also understand their feelings.

Health: Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing.

Finance: Minimise your unnecessary expenditures and the purchase of big ticket items that you don’t really need.

Career: Don’t take others responsibility on yours today as you might be burdened at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships.

Health: Your health is likely to suffer. You need to take the necessary precautions.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Libra

Students can concentrate well on their studies.

Finance: You are ready to involve other people in new projects. Expect money to flow in.

Career: You are on your toes because there is a lot happening now on the career and work fronts.

Domestic and love life: Don’t interfere in settling others' squabbles.

Health: Your healthy eating schedule will prove to be successful.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio

Your work will proceed smoothly and you will present a bright clean image to the world.

Finance: Investing in property is suggested to get the most profitable methods to maximise your bank balance.

Career: You will get good opportunities that will help you in your career advancement.

Domestic and love life: You can have a lot of fun with friends today. You draw people towards you and keep them close.

Health: Those who are ill can expect speedy recovery.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius

Better time, better relationships will lead to both achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Finance: Look for new promotion and new area to work on to increase your sales of your product.

Career: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will run smooth today.

Health: Maintain healthy lifestyle to keep yourself away from any underlying disease.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn

When others block your way, be your best chill-to-the-Maximus self.

Finance: Some financial troubles might bring tensions and depression.

Career: Expect minor difficulties in business today.

Domestic and love life: Depending on your marital status and needs, there will be domestic expenses and family might need attenion.

Health: You are at risk to get affected by water-borne diseases.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius

This is a good time to immediately settle any kind of disputes. Don’t waste your time talking about sweet nothings.

Finance: You will be tense about your savings, thus, control your outflow.

Career: It is the right time when your business may spread according to your satisfaction.

Domestic and love life: Today you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends with your charming nature.

Health: Exercise and practice yoga to keep yourself healthy.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces

Your enemies might be troublesome today but you will be able to overcome those.

Finance: Business proposals will be enticing. But, deal carefully with it.

Career: Expect some delay in implementing or completing old or new projects.

Domestic and love life: Family issues may crop up again. If you are single you may find a partner in the coming period.

Health: Health needs care and some of you may need to visit a doctor.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:59 PM IST