Daily Horoscope for, May 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Think before you speak. Your harsh words are likely to hurt other's sentiment. Diplomacy and patience coupled with your passion and talent will make you super powerful.</p>.<p>You and your boss may not agree on certain matters, make sure the disagreement doesn't turn into an ugly argument. The ongoing phase is positive for business professionals.</p>.<p>You may come across new avenues for financial investments. You have great earning potential, make sure that you make the most of it. Avoid spending mindlessly.</p>.<p>You should not stress too much over matters that may affect your mental peace. Control your anger. Cut down your expenses. Pay attention to your domestic life.</p>.<p>Dexterous handling or adept communication is a requirement. You may be frustrated by work that doesn’t give you the scope you’re looking for. Keep trying your best. </p>.<p>Your kind and loving behaviour may win many hearts. Today, you could be the source of happiness and strength. Follow a healthy lifestyle and try to stay fit.</p>.<p>Your strength and potential will increase. You may progress well. There will be new relationships and reunion with friends. Your level of exposure and status will rise.</p>.<p>Students would achieve remarkable academic success with minimum efforts. Your communication skills will help you greatly. Avoid being overconfident.</p>.<p>Romantic life may hit a rough patch. New developments are seen on the cards for those who are not in a committed relationship. Your ideas could find opposition.</p>.<p>You may connect with your old pals after a long time. Avoid stepping out from home if not it is not necessary. Buying or constructing a new home is on the cards.</p>.<p>You will gain recognition for your efforts in the workplace. Take some time out, and relax a bit with your loved ones. Speculative activities may lead to small gains.</p>.<p>You might be in a restless mood today. Things may not work as per your plans on the work front. Those in the field of sports or acting should keep an eye on opportunities.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/FtZfYmRAbh069ItNlR8o41"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/F8l0HJkx3lb3lvcrRfMvQC">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>