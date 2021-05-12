Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for, May 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Think before you speak. Your harsh words are likely to hurt other's sentiment. Diplomacy and patience coupled with your passion and talent will make you super powerful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You and your boss may not agree on certain matters, make sure the disagreement doesn't turn into an ugly argument. The ongoing phase is positive for business professionals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may come across new avenues for financial investments. You have great earning potential, make sure that you make the most of it. Avoid spending mindlessly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should not stress too much over matters that may affect your mental peace. Control your anger. Cut down your expenses. Pay attention to your domestic life.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Dexterous handling or adept communication is a requirement. You may be frustrated by work that doesn’t give you the scope you’re looking for. Keep trying your best.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your kind and loving behaviour may win many hearts. Today, you could be the source of happiness and strength. Follow a healthy lifestyle and try to stay fit.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your strength and potential will increase. You may progress well. There will be new relationships and reunion with friends. Your level of exposure and status will rise.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Students would achieve remarkable academic success with minimum efforts. Your communication skills will help you greatly. Avoid being overconfident.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Romantic life may hit a rough patch. New developments are seen on the cards for those who are not in a committed relationship. Your ideas could find opposition.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may connect with your old pals after a long time. Avoid stepping out from home if not it is not necessary. Buying or constructing a new home is on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will gain recognition for your efforts in the workplace. Take some time out, and relax a bit with your loved ones. Speculative activities may lead to small gains.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You might be in a restless mood today. Things may not work as per your plans on the work front. Those in the field of sports or acting should keep an eye on opportunities.

