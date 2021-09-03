Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: There might be disappointment at the workplace today. You may be blamed for a few things, but you have to keep your mind calm as it is a temporary setback. Maximum care must be taken for

doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.



Taurus Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will provide happiness.



Gemini: You may be in a sensitive frame of mind and should be careful about misreading compliments for criticism, especially from loved ones. You may want to focus on yourself.



Cancer: Relationships will assume a very high level of importance. There would be a good amount of efforts made by you, or new circumstances will develop regarding relationships and love matters mostly.



Leo: Today, you will connect with influential people in business and the social sector. You will also enjoy quality time with your family. Career will go smooth. Relax with loved ones this evening. Health will show signs of improvement.

Virgo: If you are thinking of changing your profession or job, this is the right time. Discussion for extending your business will succeed. Your passion and zeal jet your performance and efficiency to an all-time high.



Libra: Librans do not think twice before lending a helping hand. It is the moment to enable new prospects. There will be an increase in your power and authority at the workplace, and you may carry work at home.

Scorpio: You will get full co-operation from superiors or people in responsible or influential positions. A change in the way you speak or the tone of your voice might result in significant changes in your family life.

Sagittarius: Misunderstanding is likely today due to miscommunication with your associates/friends. Take precautions while on wheels. You have to strengthen your social field for future elections.



Capricorn: You will be in a tense situation at your workplace as colleagues may not respond to your ideas. Those in the construction business will have to struggle more to find success. Travelling will be hectic today.



Aquarius: Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow. There will be new relationships and reunions with friends. Your level of exposure and status will rise now.



Pisces: New projects or major changes in life should not be contemplated during this time. There would be some poor communication or bad speech, which might spoil the outlook

somewhat for you.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:05 AM IST