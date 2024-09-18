 Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 20, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Aries

General Prediction: Today is for new beginnings, action, studies, career, and entertainment.

Finance: Expenses on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, advertising, communication, health.

Career: Success in sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, communication, property.

Domestic & Love Life: Proactive in relationships; possible disagreements. Mother's ill health or family disputes.

Health: Headaches, minor injuries, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Color: Red

Taurus

General Prediction: Enjoy, entertain, and communicate today.

Finance: Expenses on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, communication, family needs, education.

Career: Success in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, share market.

Domestic & Love Life: Harmony at home; enjoyment with family. Trying your best to be with family and children.

Health: Throat or neck issues, throat infection, bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Color: Pink

Gemini

General Prediction: Focus on communication, socializing, study

Finance: Expenses on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, family needs, business.

Career: Success in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, courier.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors.

Health: Respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Color: Green

Cancer

General Prediction: Focus on home, emotional well-being, travel

Finance: Expenses on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, travel.

Career: Success in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, occult, publication.

Domestic & Love Life: Strong family connections; potential mood swings. Travel with or ill health of a family member.

Health: Digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, shoulder pain, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Color: Silver

Leo

General Prediction: Leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.

Finance: Expenses on hobbies, entertainment, self , travel, medical bills, investments.

Career: Success in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, tourism.

Domestic & Love Life: Vibrant and expressive; potential drama. Travel with or ill health of a family member.

Health: Heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Color: Orange

Virgo

General Prediction: Focus on career & health.

Finance: Expenses on health, fitness, work items, ads, communication, personality.

Career: Success in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, publication.

Domestic & Love Life: May not spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, knee pain.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Color: Green

Libra

General Prediction: Today is the day to travel, study, and enjoyment.

Finance: Expenses on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, entertainment, job.

Career: Success in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, communication.

Domestic & Love Life: Harmonious relationships. Long journey or attending a religious activity.

Health: Kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Color: Pink

Scorpio

General Prediction: Transformation, deep connections, and gains with some loss. Loss, injury, or stress indicated.

Finance: Expenses on investments, debts, transformation, education, travel, premiums, business, health.

Career: Success in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, journalism.

Domestic & Love Life: Intense relationships. Difficult to spend time with family due to work responsibilities.

Health: Reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, cough.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Color: Red

Sagittarius

General Prediction: Today is the day of Adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.

Finance: Expenses on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, study, spouse.

Career: Success in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, occult.

Domestic & Love Life: Potential disputes with father or spouse.

Health: Hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, indigestion.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Capricorn

General Prediction: Today is the day of Discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.

Finance: Expenses on Investments, business, spouse, travel, health, medical , education.

Career: Success in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, media.

Domestic & Love Life: Potential disputes with spouse or father.

Health: Knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Color: Blue

Aquarius

General Prediction: Today is the day for Innovation, social connections, enjoyment.

Finance: Expenses on technology, social causes, children, health, entertainment, sports, business, spouse, premiums, maintenance.

Career: Success in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, communication, occult science, cyber security, HR, call centers.

Domestic & Love Life: Engaging with friends and community; potential disputes with children or spouse.

Health: Nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, skin problems. Surgery or operation indicated.

Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Color: Black

Pisces

General Prediction: Creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.

Finance: Expenses on art, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, house, business, medical bills, education, spouse.

Career: Success in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, publication, communication.

Domestic & Love Life: Some disputes in family indicated.

Health: Feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, asthma.

Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Color: Yellow

