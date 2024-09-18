Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 20, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries

General Prediction: Today is for new beginnings, action, studies, career, and entertainment.

Finance: Expenses on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, advertising, communication, health.

Career: Success in sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, communication, property.

Domestic & Love Life: Proactive in relationships; possible disagreements. Mother's ill health or family disputes.

Health: Headaches, minor injuries, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Color: Red

Taurus

General Prediction: Enjoy, entertain, and communicate today.

Finance: Expenses on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, communication, family needs, education.

Career: Success in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, share market.

Domestic & Love Life: Harmony at home; enjoyment with family. Trying your best to be with family and children.

Health: Throat or neck issues, throat infection, bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Color: Pink

Gemini

General Prediction: Focus on communication, socializing, study

Finance: Expenses on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, family needs, business.

Career: Success in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, courier.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors.

Health: Respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Color: Green

Cancer

General Prediction: Focus on home, emotional well-being, travel

Finance: Expenses on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, travel.

Career: Success in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, occult, publication.

Domestic & Love Life: Strong family connections; potential mood swings. Travel with or ill health of a family member.

Health: Digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, shoulder pain, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Color: Silver

Leo

General Prediction: Leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.

Finance: Expenses on hobbies, entertainment, self , travel, medical bills, investments.

Career: Success in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, tourism.

Domestic & Love Life: Vibrant and expressive; potential drama. Travel with or ill health of a family member.

Health: Heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Color: Orange

Virgo

General Prediction: Focus on career & health.

Finance: Expenses on health, fitness, work items, ads, communication, personality.

Career: Success in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, publication.

Domestic & Love Life: May not spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, knee pain.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Color: Green

Libra

General Prediction: Today is the day to travel, study, and enjoyment.

Finance: Expenses on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, entertainment, job.

Career: Success in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, communication.

Domestic & Love Life: Harmonious relationships. Long journey or attending a religious activity.

Health: Kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Color: Pink

Scorpio

General Prediction: Transformation, deep connections, and gains with some loss. Loss, injury, or stress indicated.

Finance: Expenses on investments, debts, transformation, education, travel, premiums, business, health.

Career: Success in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, journalism.

Domestic & Love Life: Intense relationships. Difficult to spend time with family due to work responsibilities.

Health: Reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, cough.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Color: Red

Sagittarius

General Prediction: Today is the day of Adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.

Finance: Expenses on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, study, spouse.

Career: Success in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, occult.

Domestic & Love Life: Potential disputes with father or spouse.

Health: Hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, indigestion.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Capricorn

General Prediction: Today is the day of Discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.

Finance: Expenses on Investments, business, spouse, travel, health, medical , education.

Career: Success in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, media.

Domestic & Love Life: Potential disputes with spouse or father.

Health: Knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Color: Blue

Aquarius

General Prediction: Today is the day for Innovation, social connections, enjoyment.

Finance: Expenses on technology, social causes, children, health, entertainment, sports, business, spouse, premiums, maintenance.

Career: Success in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, communication, occult science, cyber security, HR, call centers.

Domestic & Love Life: Engaging with friends and community; potential disputes with children or spouse.

Health: Nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, skin problems. Surgery or operation indicated.

Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Color: Black

Pisces

General Prediction: Creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.

Finance: Expenses on art, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, house, business, medical bills, education, spouse.

Career: Success in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, publication, communication.

Domestic & Love Life: Some disputes in family indicated.

Health: Feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, asthma.

Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Color: Yellow