Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will establish a good working relationship with colleagues and bosses. Seniors will appreciate your work. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Try to sort out legal matters as soon as possible. Honour and recognition are on the cards. Singles may find someone interesting.</p>.<p>Those in the social/ political sector will see their work pressure releasing. Romantic, happy moments are in the cards. Elders' blessing is with you.</p>.<p>Domestic harmony is at risk. Acquisition of immovable property is foreseen. Be careful about your health. Keep faith in the almighty. </p>.<p>Bring together your resources, talent and money and you will see your financial status improving. You will turn defeats into victories. Love life will blossom.</p>.<p>If you focus on improving your speed and control your enthusiasm the success will not be delayed. New beginnings are on the cards.</p>.<p>Avoid making impulsive decisions on the work front. Take enough time to rest. Focus on your love life. Do not neglect your partner's opinions.</p>.<p>Unwanted expenses will creep in due to your overspending nature. Keep a check on extravagance. You may suffer from gastric trouble.</p>.<p>Your family life will be peaceful. Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. Avoid all kinds of family outings. </p>.<p>There are collaborations and spectacular gains. Students must concentrate more on their studies. Spend time with your spouse.</p>.<p>You can promote a blissful sense of tranquillity within yourself. This is the perfect time to focus on your inner and outer well-being. Stay positive.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>