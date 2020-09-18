Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will establish a good working relationship with colleagues and bosses. Seniors will appreciate your work. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to sort out legal matters as soon as possible. Honour and recognition are on the cards. Singles may find someone interesting.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in the social/ political sector will see their work pressure releasing. Romantic, happy moments are in the cards. Elders' blessing is with you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Domestic harmony is at risk. Acquisition of immovable property is foreseen. Be careful about your health. Keep faith in the almighty.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Bring together your resources, talent and money and you will see your financial status improving. You will turn defeats into victories. Love life will blossom.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If you focus on improving your speed and control your enthusiasm the success will not be delayed. New beginnings are on the cards.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Avoid making impulsive decisions on the work front. Take enough time to rest. Focus on your love life. Do not neglect your partner's opinions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Unwanted expenses will creep in due to your overspending nature. Keep a check on extravagance. You may suffer from gastric trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your family life will be peaceful. Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. Avoid all kinds of family outings.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

There are collaborations and spectacular gains. Students must concentrate more on their studies. Spend time with your spouse.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You can promote a blissful sense of tranquillity within yourself. This is the perfect time to focus on your inner and outer well-being. Stay positive.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in