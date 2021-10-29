Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: A relaxing day where you will spend quality time with your loved ones. Trading in the stock market may lead to gains. Your status and value in society are likely to enhance.

Taurus: Problems are likely to occur on the domestic front, so be prepared. Ignoring a small warning sign could result in major issues down the road. Do not neglect your health.

Gemini: You may give your house a quick make-over of your kind. Unexpected gains are possible in the stock market. Health will be troublesome. Business deals will be successful.

Cancer: Instead of getting emotional, try to understand your partner. Success is assured in areas like business, politics and social work. Singles are likely to find their 'special one'.

Leo: A new romantic relationship is likely to begin. You may meet new people who may later become your good friends. Family outings, get-togethers are foreseen today.

Virgo: Be supportive when you find yourself in situations that are not the best but may arise in interpersonal relationships. At home & work, the atmosphere will be peaceful.

Libra: Most of your ambitious plans are likely to be executed. Your image will enhance and you will shine bright. A new qualification or skill promises to enhance employability.

Scorpio: Your rivals may try to harm you in every possible way, so try to be more concerned while dealing with any kind of personal or professional matters. Health will be fine.

Sagittarius: Your advice will prove helpful to your friends and relatives. You may feel bad as someone is likely to hurt your feelings. Those in the social sector/ politics may do well.

Capricorn: Private firm owners must take care of their properties/documents. This day is not favourable as far as legal matters are concerned. Take care of your health, avoid junk food.

Aquarius: Income is likely to increase, but make sure that you don't spend mindlessly. You may buy a new property. Follow good lifestyle habits and take care of your health.

Pisces: Disputes among partners might negatively affect your business. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions. Health may be troublesome. Drive carefully.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST