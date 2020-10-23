Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Disappointment in romance could make you quiet and reticent. Yet a subdued social life corresponds with a vibrant inner life at this time. Avoid travelling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Things will become stable in the workplace. Pending projects may get finished. Go ahead, ask the question to the lover as it's a favourable day for a marriage proposal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Check thoroughly all the contracts and proposals before accepting. Your career is currently in a good phase. A positive change may happen in your life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t try to over stand your decision against your seniors. Pay attention to your domestic issues and family. Avoid speculative activities for time being.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your enemies may create problems. There will be hurdles on your way to success. Financial position will be average. Be careful while handling things in the kitchen.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Play safe in stock market with your finances. Students must concentrate more on studies. Do not neglect your health. Take care of your belongings.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There will be success in newly formed business or job. You will find new contacts and friends. A change is residence or buying a new car is likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be very happy, mentally. Your seniors/ bosses may appreciate your work. You would manage both personal and professional tasks very well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Misunderstandings among family members may lead to clashes. Your competitors are likely to create troubles for you. Your name and fame are at risk.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in the property and restaurant business will do well financially. Seniors would recommend your name for a key project. Family will help reduce stress.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Avoid overreacting on personal matters. You may get anxious due to increased workload. Today, working with co-workers will be hectic and challenging.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your ego may land you in trouble. Keep a tab on your emotions as you are likely to explode for no reason. Reach out to your loved ones if something is bothering you.

