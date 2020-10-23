Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Disappointment in romance could make you quiet and reticent. Yet a subdued social life corresponds with a vibrant inner life at this time. Avoid travelling.</p>.<p>Things will become stable in the workplace. Pending projects may get finished. Go ahead, ask the question to the lover as it's a favourable day for a marriage proposal.</p>.<p>Check thoroughly all the contracts and proposals before accepting. Your career is currently in a good phase. A positive change may happen in your life.</p>.<p>Don’t try to over stand your decision against your seniors. Pay attention to your domestic issues and family. Avoid speculative activities for time being.</p>.<p>Your enemies may create problems. There will be hurdles on your way to success. Financial position will be average. Be careful while handling things in the kitchen.</p>.<p>Play safe in stock market with your finances. Students must concentrate more on studies. Do not neglect your health. Take care of your belongings.</p>.<p>There will be success in newly formed business or job. You will find new contacts and friends. A change is residence or buying a new car is likely.</p>.<p>You will be very happy, mentally. Your seniors/ bosses may appreciate your work. You would manage both personal and professional tasks very well.</p>.<p>Misunderstandings among family members may lead to clashes. Your competitors are likely to create troubles for you. Your name and fame are at risk.</p>.<p>Those in the property and restaurant business will do well financially. Seniors would recommend your name for a key project. Family will help reduce stress.</p>.<p>Avoid overreacting on personal matters. You may get anxious due to increased workload. Today, working with co-workers will be hectic and challenging.</p>.<p>Your ego may land you in trouble. Keep a tab on your emotions as you are likely to explode for no reason. Reach out to your loved ones if something is bothering you.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>