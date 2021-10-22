Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Someone at home or work may treat you badly due to which you may feel disturbed. At the office, people are likely to dump on extra work on you. Control your anger.

Taurus: Make sure you don't miss out on any opportunity. Your life partner will give you the kind of happiness you deserve. Things are likely to improve on the financial side.

Gemini: Do cross-check your work today, as mistakes are likely to happen. Your undisputed ego is likely to put you in trouble. You need to spend more time with your spouse.

Cancer: Men who are in a relationship are likely to face problems. Buying, selling of goods/ products, legal and financial matters will keep you busy. Avoid being overconfident.

Leo: Focus on the basics, strengthen your base if you want to succeed in your professional life. Do not neglect your responsibilities. Everything will fall into place, keep going ahead.

Virgo: Your pleasing manners and friendly nature will win many hearts. Some inheritance or gains through elders is on the cards. Love is in the air. Doctors/ chemists will do well.

Libra: Don’t neglect your diet and exercise regularly. You will have to make some quick and sensible decisions. Your colleagues may try to corner or neglect you, be careful.

Scorpio: You are more relaxed and also equally focused on your dreams. Your caring and loving nature will make you stand out from others. Those in the field of sports will do well.

Sagittarius: You need to bring positive changes in your lifestyle. Avoid junk food. Health may be troublesome, stomach ache or fever is likely. Listen to others' advice carefully.

Capricorn: If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. You need to understand your life partner better, it will boost marital happiness.

Aquarius: You may get involved in some group activities. Stay away from a heated conversation, especially if it pertains to religion and politics. Do not neglect your health.

Pisces: Writers will have a good day. You can expect some good news today. You may go on a short tour with your friends or family. Focus on creating a happy environment at work.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST