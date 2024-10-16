 Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 18, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies, career, business, and new beginnings. Taking action is emphasized.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, business, spouse, and new ventures related to fitness and personal growth.

Career: Success for people in education, publication, communication, sports, fitness, military, and entrepreneurship.

Domestic & Love Life: Mother’s ill health may disturb family life. A proactive approach in relationships is indicated, but there’s potential for disagreements due to impulsiveness.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, ear problems, headaches, or minor injuries due to haste.

Lucky Number: 9, 1

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy, entertain, communicate, and focus on finances and stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, entertainment, family needs, communication, investments, savings, and luxury items.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, share market, banking, finance, real estate, and luxury goods will benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: You will try your best to be with your family and children, enjoying harmony at home with potential indulgence in comfort and pleasure.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection, ear problems, or neck issues.

Lucky Number: 6, 2

Lucky Colour: Pink, Green

GEMINI

Today is the day for study, entertainment, sports, household activities, communication, and socializing.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education, entertainment, vehicle, gadgets, travel, and education.

Career: Success for people in consultation, communication, publication, courier, entertainment, media, journalism, teaching, and travel.

Domestic & Love Life: Family gatherings and enjoyment are indicated, along with enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat issues, toothache, eye problems, breathing issues, respiratory issues, or anxiety.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green, Yellow

CANCER

Today is the day to travel, invest, spend, focus on home, and emotional well-being.

Finance: Expect expenses for health, education, travel, communication items, home improvement, family needs, and self-care.

Career: Success for people in journalism, tourism, literature, communication publication, caregiving, real estate, and hospitality.

Domestic & Love Life: Family tours or long journeys are indicated, with strong emotional connections with family and potential mood swings.

Health: Some people may suffer from cough, cold, throat pain, ear, feet, eye problems, digestive issues, or emotional stress.

Lucky Number: 2, 4

Lucky Colour: Silver, White

LEO

Today is the day to travel, communicate, advertise, and embrace leadership and creativity.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, foreign funds, hobbies, entertainment, and self-expression.

Career: Success for people in finance, communication, publication, consultancy, leadership, arts, and entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy a long journey with family, experiencing a vibrant and expressive day with potential drama in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin, throat issues, coughing, heart-related issues, or fatigue.

Lucky Number: 1, 3

Lucky Colour: Orange, Gold

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career, organization, and health without depending on others.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, personality, fitness, and work-related items.

Career: Benefits for people in advertising, communication, publication, consultation, healthcare, administration, and service industries.

Domestic & Love Life: You can balance family time and work time, focusing on routine and well-being with potential for being overly critical.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, digestive issues, or stress-related ailments.

Lucky Number: 5, 6

Lucky Colour: Green, Blue

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel, study, and focus on partnerships and balance.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, partnerships, legal matters, and luxury items.

Career: Success for people in tourism, education, law, marketing, fashion, and consulting.

Domestic & Love Life: You may go for a long journey, attend religious activities, and enjoy harmonious relationships with potential for indecisiveness.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis, kidney issues, or lower back pain.

Lucky Number: 6, 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education, travel, transformation, and deep connections are indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenses on education, travel, premiums, investments, debts, and transformation processes.

Career: Success for people in networking, occult science, journalism, research, psychology, and finance.

Domestic & Love Life: Disputes with father or his ill health are indicated, along with intense and passionate relationships with potential power struggles.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, body pain, reproductive health issues, or stress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Black

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day for struggle, potential loss, adventure, and higher learning.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums, commissions, business, spouse, travel, education, and exploration.

Career: Success for people in occult sciences, consultancy, literature, publication, speaking, education, travel, and philosophy.

Domestic & Love Life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility, with opportunities for learning and growth in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, indigestion, hip, or thigh issues.

Lucky Number: 3, 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow, Purple

CAPRICORN

Success in business and career is guaranteed today, with a focus on discipline and career advancement.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education, business, spouse, career advancement, long-term investments, and responsibilities.

Career: Benefits for people in medical fields, communication, publication, management, government, and finance.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute in relationships is indicated, with potential for a reserved approach.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, knee issues, or skin problems.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Brown

AQUARIUS

Loss is indicated today, so plan accordingly. The focus is on innovation and social connections.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums, education, travel, entertainment, technology, social causes, and group activities.

Career: Benefits for people in occult sciences, cybersecurity, call centers, technology, social work, and innovation.

Domestic & Love Life: Family dispute is indicated, with engagement in unconventional approaches with friends and community.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, throat, skin problems, nervous system issues, circulatory problems, or potential surgery.

Lucky Number: 8, 11

Lucky Colour: Black, Silver

PISCES

Loss and problems are indicated today, so take decisions wisely with a focus on creativity and spirituality.

Finance: Expect expenses on premiums, education, entertainment, business, artistic pursuits, spirituality, and self-care.

Career: Benefits for people in occult sciences, sports, education, journalism, publication, art, music, and spiritual fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Family dispute is indicated, with deep emotional connections and potential for escapism.

Health: Some people may suffer from cough, asthma, feet issues, or sleep disorders.

Lucky Number: 3, 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green

