Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Today, miscommunication might lead to misunderstandings with your associates or friends. Be cautious while driving. You have to strengthen your social field for future elections.

Taurus: Spend time with people who bring positivity. You will feel optimistic, but you need to check that it isn’t a mirage. The money flow will be good, yet watch out for unexpected expenses.

Gemini: You will be tensed as colleagues may not be responsive to your ideas. Those in the construction business will have to struggle to find success. Travelling will be hectic today.

Cancer: Your relation with your spouse may be bitter. So, control yourself and avoid arguments with your spouse otherwise your domestic environment will get affected.

Leo: Improving awareness and staying mentally and physically fit will help you advance in your career. You will earn the respect of your colleagues and seniors with a little self-discipline and integrity.

Virgo: There is romance and passion in the atmosphere. There is also a balance between home and work and conflicts at the workplace.

Libra: There will be an improved understanding between you and your lover/beloved. With your diligence and hard work, you will pave the way to success. Travelling is there.

Scorpio: You should find it easier to make progress. So, the more effort you put into furthering your ambitions, the more you'll benefit. A friend will influence you positively.

Sagittarius: You may face problems on the financial front. You may even have to face lawsuits. In such a scenario, you have to remain careful and alert.

Capricorn: Your ideas will be appreciated. If you are single, you will go from one casual relationship to another. You must assert your original and innovative ideas.

Aquarius: You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. At the workplace, your smartness and charm will impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at home; this will lessen quarrels.

Pisces: You have to promote your products to get more contracts. You will manage to sustain growth in business. Those in politics may be considered for a higher position.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST