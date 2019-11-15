Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 15, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Minor glitches at the workplace will increase the workload. Keep backup plans ready. Cultivate new business contacts as these could lead to new avenues opening up in the near future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There will be a lot of improvement in your financial sphere. Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible and they will also support your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may be in an irritable and restless mood today. Not getting time and attention from loved ones will also upset you. Be diplomatic in your interactions and avoid making impulsive decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can make your score to success in some quick time. Those who are looking for a job may find one. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Progress and success are on the cards. Businessmen will make good profits. There will be an increase in your source of income. Most of your important works will be done unobstructed.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your success is attracting the right attention. New career opportunities are around the corner for those who are unemployed. Pending property matters could move forward.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Open and heart-to-heart communication is the key to avoid conflicts with loved ones. Your social life would be good. People in politics or social sector should make quick decisions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Obtain the maximum of carried out works currently.  You will arrive at the fence on projects more quickly. Love life will bloom. You will regain your lost confidence.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the I.T. field will be in demand. Keep your ego aside and stay humble. Your intelligence and smartness will be appreciated. Singles might find their mate.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might get sanction from higher authorities on your project. Plan your projects or assignments carefully. Family life will be happy. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There are responsibilities at domestic front and also work pressure will be more at the workplace, but somehow you will manage both smoothly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Travel is on the cards. You may hear some sad news. There will be minor difficulties in completing your assignments in time today. Be cautious while on wheels.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in