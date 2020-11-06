Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 06, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid making hasty decisions. Those in the field of business may suffer from losses. Sportspersons, artists and musicians may have to struggle. Stay away from selfish people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the field of marketing will be able to impress their clients. Jobseekers may get a job. Your confidence will boost. Profits can be made in industrial sector.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Focus on delivering results, as seniors will be measuring your performance. Your consistency and efforts could soon result in new opportunities or responsibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Promote ideas which are innovative or which will enhance progress. Dissatisfaction at the workplace is a sign of career change. Best times and opportunities are coming.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Go ahead, meet new people and make new friends. You may get a big opportunity on the professional front. Seniors will appreciate your work. Avoid junk food.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need to make some quick and positive changes in your lifestyle to ensure good health. Do not neglect health issues, not even minor ones. Spend more time with family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Focus on one goal at a time. Those in the field of politics and sports will perform well. A business partner will bring more profit to the business. Keep a check on diet.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

This is a volatile period which may make you feel emotionally disturbed. You need to stay strong while dealing with relationship problems. Health will be troublesome.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion. Work will progress smoothly and you will feel satisfied at work. Drive cautiously.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Increased work pressure and sudden changes in domestic life are indicated. A family member may fall ill. Expenses are likely to double up, so use money wisely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A positive state of mind will help you cross all the hurdles of daily life. You will finish your tasks on time. New contacts can be made. Meditate in order to beat stress.

