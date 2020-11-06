Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 06, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid making hasty decisions. Those in the field of business may suffer from losses. Sportspersons, artists and musicians may have to struggle. Stay away from selfish people.</p>.<p>Those in the field of marketing will be able to impress their clients. Jobseekers may get a job. Your confidence will boost. Profits can be made in industrial sector.</p>.<p>Focus on delivering results, as seniors will be measuring your performance. Your consistency and efforts could soon result in new opportunities or responsibilities.</p>.<p>Promote ideas which are innovative or which will enhance progress. Dissatisfaction at the workplace is a sign of career change. Best times and opportunities are coming.</p>.<p>Go ahead, meet new people and make new friends. You may get a big opportunity on the professional front. Seniors will appreciate your work. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p> You need to make some quick and positive changes in your lifestyle to ensure good health. Do not neglect health issues, not even minor ones. Spend more time with family.</p>.<p>Focus on one goal at a time. Those in the field of politics and sports will perform well. A business partner will bring more profit to the business. Keep a check on diet.</p>.<p>This is a volatile period which may make you feel emotionally disturbed. You need to stay strong while dealing with relationship problems. Health will be troublesome.</p>.<p>You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion. Work will progress smoothly and you will feel satisfied at work. Drive cautiously. </p>.<p>Increased work pressure and sudden changes in domestic life are indicated. A family member may fall ill. Expenses are likely to double up, so use money wisely.<br></p>.<p><strong> </strong>You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.<br></p>.<p>A positive state of mind will help you cross all the hurdles of daily life. You will finish your tasks on time. New contacts can be made. Meditate in order to beat stress.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>