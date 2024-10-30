Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property.
Career: People in fields like education/automobile/property will benefit.
Domestic & love life: You may buy property/vehicle today.Good day for studies/WFH.
Health: Some may suffer from a normal cough and cold/weakness.
Lucky number: 3.
Lucky colour: Yellow.
TAURUS
Business deals/contracts/meetings will be successful.
Finance: Expect expenditure for communication/advertisements/travel.
Career: People in fields like communication/journalism/publication will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Travel with family is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from knee pain/shoulder pain.
Lucky number: 8.
Lucky colour: Blue.
GEMINI
Today you must control your words, as they may spoil your image or lead to loss.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/tooth treatment/business.
Career: People in occult science/education/repairing/insurance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work.
Health: Some may suffer from throat/toothache/eye/breathing problems.
Lucky number: 8.
Lucky colour: Black.
CANCER
Today you may face problems in career and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/business.
Career: People in insurance/surgeons/repairing will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education/travel is indicated.
Take care of yourself/spouse.
Health: Some may suffer from waist pain/headache/injury.
Lucky number: 3.
Lucky colour: Yellow.
LEO
Today is the day to get returns on your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health/business/career.
Career: People in fields like finance co./HR agencies/doctors will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Family life may get disturbed due to workload/illness.
Health: Some may suffer from eye problems/constipation/bronchitis.
Lucky number: 8.
Lucky colour: Black.
VIRGO
Economic growth is indicated. Stuck money may be recovered.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/health.
Career: People in fields like law & court/religion/entertainment will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/children is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/asthma/back pain/constipation.
Lucky number: 3.
Lucky colour: Yellow.
LIBRA
Today you may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children/entertainment.
Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/religion will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Good day for children/ meditation is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from back pain/chest pain/bronchitis/asthma.
Lucky number: 6.
Lucky colour: Pink.
SCORPIO
Today is the day to study/take rest at home/work from home.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education/home/travel.
Career: People in communication/tourism/consultancy/education/vehicle will benefit.
Domestic & love life: A day to spend with family/doing household work.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/shoulder pain.
Lucky number: 2.
Lucky colour: White.
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle and earn.
Finance: You can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.
Career: People in communication/literature/publication/speaker will succeed.
Domestic & love life: You will step out of your house for some reason.
Health: Some may suffer from shoulder pain/toothache/throat/eye problems.
Lucky number: 9.
Lucky colour: Red.
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to receive delayed payments.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health/family needs.
Career: People in fields like bank/finance/education will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy with family.
Health: Some may suffer from tooth pain/throat/eye problems.
Lucky number: 2.
Lucky colour: Silver.
AQUARIUS
Today is the day for travel/expenditure/investment/medical treatment.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment/travel.
Career: People in fields like medical/tourism/finance/pharmacy will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness or a low mood.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/throat/sinus/eye problems.
Lucky number: 3.
Lucky colour: Yellow.
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations/reunion/party/travel.
Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration/party/travel.
Career: People in fields like entertainment/religion/sports/art/travel will benefit.
Domestic & love life: A long journey / Delay in travels is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from a low mood/asthma/bronchitis/hair fall.
Lucky number: 8.
Lucky colour: Black.