Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Step down if you don't have the confidence to hold a higher position at the workplace. It's going to be a stressful day for business people. Delays are on the cards.

Something interesting and exciting is likely to happen today. You may experience a good atmosphere at your workplace/ home after a long time. Avoid overthinking.

Your ideas/ projects are likely to get approved by the higher authorities. Your romantic life will improve. Those in the field of politics are likely to have a progressive day.

Your performance on the work front will improve. Sportspeople will achieve their goals easily. Actors may get new opportunities. Your communication skills will win hearts.

Health might be troublesome, so be careful. Make sure you don't eat junk food. It's high time you bring positive changes in your eating habits. Financial gains are foreseen.

Those who are associated with the field of politics or the social sector may do very well. You will dominate your opponents today. Be kind to others. Avoid taking risks.

Slowly and gradually, your popularity and wealth will increase. Your leadership qualities will be appreciated by all. Learn to accept people with their flaws, no one's perfect!

Your hard work and efforts will not go in vain. Do not get upset if your seniors/ bosses are not valuing your work now. Avoid making any hasty decisions. Gains are likely.

You need to be extra careful as far as your health is concerned. Strengthen your mental health with the help of spirituality and meditation. Use your money wisely.

Think twice before taking any kind of risks today. Your kids and pets at your home will be the source of your happiness. Do not neglect your health. Stay positive.

Your efforts are now diverted towards building up the family assets and also your personal wealth. In business, your partner will take care of your losses. Health will be fine.

Misunderstandings may occur between you and your associates/ friends. Drive very cautiously. Start saving your money now, so that you can build a better future for your kids.