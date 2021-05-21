Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>A misunderstanding is likely to arise between you and your colleagues. Do not lose your calm or things will go out of hands. Avoid junk food and take care of your health.</p>.<p>You need to work harder if you want a stable income from the business. Volatility in profits is going to bring tension. Spirituality will strengthen you mentally and emotionally.</p>.<p>You will be very optimistic on the romantic front. Today, small changes may lead to big effects. Your intelligence will impress everyone. Seniors will appreciate your ideas.</p>.<p>Singles may meet some interesting people, but might end up getting hurt emotionally in the process. Control your mind. Avoid being egoistic and don't hurt anyone's feelings.</p>.<p>You may get trapped in a situation where you may feel drained physically as well emotionally, but the same situation will make you stronger. Professional life is likely to change.</p>.<p>You will achieve benefits from foreign countries. Your confidence level would be high which will assist you to increase your income. Trading in the stocks will prove beneficial.</p>.<p>Those in the insurance sector will have a successful day. Unmarried individuals should keep checking matrimonial ads and websites. Take care of your land and property.</p>.<p>You will be able to handle difficult situations easily. You will feel much better as far as mental health is concerned. Your opponents won't be able to harm you.</p>.<p>Increased work pressure may make it harder for you to concentrate on domestic problems. Business people may suffer from losses. You need to focus more on your work.</p>.<p>You will be working extra hard and most of the natives will travel away from home in connection with work or business. You may sign new business deals today.</p>.<p>You have to take proper care of your health and make sure you don't overeat. Minor disagreements may occur with co-workers. Keep a tab on your behaviour.</p>.<p>If you haven’t been laying any groundwork whatsoever, it doesn’t matter much. Luck is with you. Your domestic life is likely to take few positive turns. Bliss will prevail.</p>