Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A misunderstanding is likely to arise between you and your colleagues. Do not lose your calm or things will go out of hands. Avoid junk food and take care of your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to work harder if you want a stable income from the business. Volatility in profits is going to bring tension. Spirituality will strengthen you mentally and emotionally.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be very optimistic on the romantic front. Today, small changes may lead to big effects. Your intelligence will impress everyone. Seniors will appreciate your ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Singles may meet some interesting people, but might end up getting hurt emotionally in the process. Control your mind. Avoid being egoistic and don't hurt anyone's feelings.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get trapped in a situation where you may feel drained physically as well emotionally, but the same situation will make you stronger. Professional life is likely to change.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will achieve benefits from foreign countries. Your confidence level would be high which will assist you to increase your income. Trading in the stocks will prove beneficial.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those in the insurance sector will have a successful day. Unmarried individuals should keep checking matrimonial ads and websites. Take care of your land and property.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be able to handle difficult situations easily. You will feel much better as far as mental health is concerned. Your opponents won't be able to harm you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Increased work pressure may make it harder for you to concentrate on domestic problems. Business people may suffer from losses. You need to focus more on your work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be working extra hard and most of the natives will travel away from home in connection with work or business. You may sign new business deals today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You have to take proper care of your health and make sure you don't overeat. Minor disagreements may occur with co-workers. Keep a tab on your behaviour.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

If you haven’t been laying any groundwork whatsoever, it doesn’t matter much. Luck is with you. Your domestic life is likely to take few positive turns. Bliss will prevail.

