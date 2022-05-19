Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Balance between work and family life.
Finance: Expenditure on children and entertainment are indicated.
Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, education sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Watch a movie or attend a family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from back pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel and study.
Finance: Expenditure on education, health, personality development, and regular needs is indicated.
Career: People from communication, publication, politics, travel & tourism business sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Students must concentrate on exams
Health: You may suffer from heat problems, blood pressure.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Loss is indicated. Take decisions wisely.
Finance: Pay insurance, loan premiums.
Career: People from insurance, medical, government, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Expect expenditure on familial needs.
Health: Family member is likely to get hospitalised. You may suffer from eye problems, toothache.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to see growth in your power.
Finance: Achieve financial stability.
Career: People from politics, govt., medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Overall family life will be normal.
Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Travelling for business is indicated.
Finance: Expenditure on foreign funds or business is indicated.
Career: People from govt., politics, medical professions will be benefited. A job transfer is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel, study, and entertain.
Finance: Expenditure on medical bills, family and travelling is indicated.
Career: People from medical, education, and tourism sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy a family picnic or indulge in partying.
Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, back pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Commercial and family life will be troublesome.
Finance: Today is the day to enjoy a game of loss and profit.
Career: Make wise decisions when it comes to business related matters.
Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Family and work life will be on the upswing.
Finance: Bank loans might get sanctioned. Financial help from father is indicated.
Career: People from banking, medical, communication sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Face your problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment of your family member.
Career: People from medical, govt., banking sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Solve issues with your father. His health is likely to decline.
Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, weakness, back pain, heart problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
A romantic day with some ups and downs is indicated.
Finance: Expenses on family, entertainment, and health are expected today.
Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, pathology labs will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their family members, especially father.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, lumbar pain, injuries.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Family and work life will keep you busy.
Finance: House/ car/ business loans might get sanctioned today.
Career: Start a business. Those operating in finance companies will be profited.
Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings are likely to be held today.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, chest pain, lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Achieve financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Familial problems are likely to arise. Those who were expecting a baby might get good news.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach problems, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: RedPublished on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:59 PM IST