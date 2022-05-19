e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay
ARIES

Balance between work and family life.

Finance: Expenditure on children and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, education sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Watch a movie or attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: Expenditure on education, health, personality development, and regular needs is indicated.

Career: People from communication, publication, politics, travel & tourism business sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Students must concentrate on exams

Health: You may suffer from heat problems, blood pressure.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Loss is indicated. Take decisions wisely.

Finance: Pay insurance, loan premiums.

Career: People from insurance, medical, government, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Expect expenditure on familial needs.

Health: Family member is likely to get hospitalised. You may suffer from eye problems, toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in your power.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from politics, govt., medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Overall family life will be normal.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Travelling for business is indicated.

Finance: Expenditure on foreign funds or business is indicated.

Career: People from govt., politics, medical professions will be benefited. A job transfer is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel, study, and entertain.

Finance: Expenditure on medical bills, family and travelling is indicated.

Career: People from medical, education, and tourism sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a family picnic or indulge in partying.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Commercial and family life will be troublesome.

Finance: Today is the day to enjoy a game of loss and profit.

Career: Make wise decisions when it comes to business related matters.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Family and work life will be on the upswing.

Finance: Bank loans might get sanctioned. Financial help from father is indicated.

Career: People from banking, medical, communication sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face your problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment of your family member.

Career: People from medical, govt., banking sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Solve issues with your father. His health is likely to decline.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, weakness, back pain, heart problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

A romantic day with some ups and downs is indicated.

Finance: Expenses on family, entertainment, and health are expected today.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their family members, especially father.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, lumbar pain, injuries.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Family and work life will keep you busy.

Finance: House/ car/ business loans might get sanctioned today.

Career: Start a business. Those operating in finance companies will be profited.

Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings are likely to be held today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, chest pain, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Familial problems are likely to arise. Those who were expecting a baby might get good news.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach problems, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:59 PM IST