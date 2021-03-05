Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pleasures and profits are on their way. Improved personal and professional relationships will lead to greater satisfaction. Trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be cautious while driving or crossing the road. Health may be troublesome. Health issues may delay your projects. Business dealings must be avoided today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Farmers or those in the field of agriculture will be able to recover their previous losses/ debts. There will be new opportunities for business people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your planning and organisational skills will help you progress well at the workplace. Finances will be good, but do not spend money mindlessly, use it wisely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those who are appearing for competitive exams/ interviews will do well. A new purpose in the relationship will be realised, which will bring you & partner closer.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Like always, your self-esteem will always be your priority. Your friends will be loyal and caring. A change in the location of work/ home is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Be careful while dealing in business. Misfortune is likely. Keep a tab on your spending. Health needs care as tension around you may create more problems of health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Mutually beneficial discussions will produce results on the work and personal fronts. Be discreet with other people’s confidence. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Long term investments will be beneficial for the future. Financial problems will get solved. Stick to your ongoing business instead of starting something new.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid getting emotional. Your colleagues may try to corner you at the workplace and may go against you. Politicians should think twice before speaking.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your peace of mind may get disturbed today. Delays and disappointments may affect your day. Talk softly with your seniors and colleagues. Control your anger.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Don't worry so much about assignments and projects. Make proper planning to avoid delays. Make sure that you do not procastinate. Romance is in the air.

