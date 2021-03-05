Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Pleasures and profits are on their way. Improved personal and professional relationships will lead to greater satisfaction. Trading in stocks will be beneficial.</p>.<p>Be cautious while driving or crossing the road. Health may be troublesome. Health issues may delay your projects. Business dealings must be avoided today.</p>.<p>Farmers or those in the field of agriculture will be able to recover their previous losses/ debts. There will be new opportunities for business people.</p>.<p>Your planning and organisational skills will help you progress well at the workplace. Finances will be good, but do not spend money mindlessly, use it wisely.</p>.<p>Those who are appearing for competitive exams/ interviews will do well. A new purpose in the relationship will be realised, which will bring you & partner closer.</p>.<p>Like always, your self-esteem will always be your priority. Your friends will be loyal and caring. A change in the location of work/ home is likely.</p>.<p>Be careful while dealing in business. Misfortune is likely. Keep a tab on your spending. Health needs care as tension around you may create more problems of health.</p>.<p>Mutually beneficial discussions will produce results on the work and personal fronts. Be discreet with other people’s confidence. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Long term investments will be beneficial for the future. Financial problems will get solved. Stick to your ongoing business instead of starting something new.</p>.<p>Avoid getting emotional. Your colleagues may try to corner you at the workplace and may go against you. Politicians should think twice before speaking.</p>.<p>Your peace of mind may get disturbed today. Delays and disappointments may affect your day. Talk softly with your seniors and colleagues. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Don't worry so much about assignments and projects. Make proper planning to avoid delays. Make sure that you do not procastinate. Romance is in the air.</p>. <p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jd2XftNTmf7I3WS4XF5sGA"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/BXURhF5RS0xCr0VN6JTd5x">click here</a>. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p>