Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your determination, courage will help you sail through difficult times. You will be able to complete your projects on time with the help of your colleagues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your thirst for learning something new will help you gain momentum on the career path. There is remarkable progress too and you are satisfied with the results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today take care of health. Stay away from negative people. Control your temper. Those in the field of business and politics may have a challenging day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market may some profits. Your ideas will be appreciated by all. A short trip is indicated.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If there's some family matter that needs to get solved, seek advice from elders. Misunderstandings may get over on the relationship front. Avoid giving commitments.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need to work hard to get a grip on your emotions. Avoid getting overly sensitive about something as it will put you in a trouble. Stay connected with loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Confidence will be at an all-time high. You will be at your creative best. New ideas, innovation and changes will lead you to success. Be clear about your priorities.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may be in an enthusiastic mood. New developments at both, personal and professional fronts are foreseen. Trading in the share market will be beneficial.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may suffer from a cold/ fever, so be careful on the health front. There will be a rise in your profit margin today. Those who are looking for a job may get one.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may think about buying or selling a house. You may be given the responsibility of handling a new project. Business people should make decisions wisely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There is no letting up on the work front though. You may be on the verge of a burn-out and you desperately need to de-stress. Stay away from drinking/ smoking.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your careless attitude may hurt your well-wishers' sentiment. Stay humble and kind. You need to be diplomatic in the political and social sector. Drive cautiously.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in