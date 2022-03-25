Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.
Finance: Lucrative deals need to be finalised quickly.
Career: Video conferencing with clients will be an exciting affair.
Domestic and love life: You are broad-minded and lawful.
Health: You will find relief from stress. Refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus
Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in the study.
Finance: Traders and retailers might face minor losses, so be alert.
Career: Stay away from disagreements at the workplace and be diplomatic.
Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.
Health: Health problems of children could cause stress.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Gemini
Your credit, popularity and power will soar.
Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.
Career: In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise others.
Domestic and love life: Romance and good foreplay are important.
Health: Your fitness level will improve now.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Cancer
You may get angry over petty issues. You should be careful of such things.
Finance: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.
Career: You need to devote a large part of your energies to achieving success today.
Domestic and love life: Minor tiffs are likely with your partner.
Health: You must avoid clashes that can affect your health.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Baby Pink
Leo
Students need to make more efforts to reach the top level.
Finance: Financial matters become important or at least the main focus today.
Career: Right now you should not be making quick deals or any changes whatsoever.
Domestic and love life: Family will be giving a helping hand while solving issues.
Health: You will keep good track of your diet plan. If you are ill, you will be on the road to recovery.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Red
Virgo
Maintenance and repairs may be your priority today.
Finance: Stay away from suspicious deals and keep your balance sheet clear.
Career: Those in politics and sports will achieve success today.
Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels with loved ones. Be patient.
Health: Take good care of the elders in the family.
Lucky number: 34
Lucky colour: Pink
Libra
You will be in the spotlight in the social and political sectors.
Finance: Prudent steps need to be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.
Career: Concentration and focus in the study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place.
Domestic and love life: Parents will support your decision, which will increase your confidence level.
Health: Your health will see good improvement today.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Scorpio
You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.
Finance: Speculation may bring profits today.
Career: Challenging projects or assignments are on the cards.
Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.
Health: Jogging or walking for some time will help you feel refreshed today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius
Today, all your plans are going to work out well.
Finance: You will start dealing with people who have several connections.
Career: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.
Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go much beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.
Health: Your personality will improve.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Brown
Capricorn
Negative trend line today so take every step with precaution.
Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.
Career: Take care of your valuables and documents today. There will be complications regarding your projects and will increase your tensions.
Domestic and love life: Domestic issues need to be solved with patience and diplomacy.
Health: Your health needs immediate care.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Brown
Aquarius
Be bold and you will solve all issues today.
Finance: Investing in stocks will be beneficial.
Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Some of you may receive good marriage proposals.
Health: Exercise and a good diet will keep you away from health issues.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Baby Pink
Pisces
You will be excited about things that are going around you.
Finance: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.
Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.
Domestic and love life: You will spend time with family members.
Health: Children's health may bring some worry.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)