Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Pixabay

Aries

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Lucrative deals need to be finalised quickly.

Career: Video conferencing with clients will be an exciting affair.

Domestic and love life: You are broad-minded and lawful.

Health: You will find relief from stress. Refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in the study.

Finance: Traders and retailers might face minor losses, so be alert.

Career: Stay away from disagreements at the workplace and be diplomatic.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: Health problems of children could cause stress.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

Your credit, popularity and power will soar.

Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career: In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise others.

Domestic and love life: Romance and good foreplay are important.

Health: Your fitness level will improve now.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Cancer

You may get angry over petty issues. You should be careful of such things.

Finance: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.

Career: You need to devote a large part of your energies to achieving success today.

Domestic and love life: Minor tiffs are likely with your partner.

Health: You must avoid clashes that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Leo

Students need to make more efforts to reach the top level.

Finance: Financial matters become important or at least the main focus today.

Career: Right now you should not be making quick deals or any changes whatsoever.

Domestic and love life: Family will be giving a helping hand while solving issues.

Health: You will keep good track of your diet plan. If you are ill, you will be on the road to recovery.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo

Maintenance and repairs may be your priority today.

Finance: Stay away from suspicious deals and keep your balance sheet clear.

Career: Those in politics and sports will achieve success today.

Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels with loved ones. Be patient.

Health: Take good care of the elders in the family.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra

You will be in the spotlight in the social and political sectors.

Finance: Prudent steps need to be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: Concentration and focus in the study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Domestic and love life: Parents will support your decision, which will increase your confidence level.

Health: Your health will see good improvement today.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance: Speculation may bring profits today.

Career: Challenging projects or assignments are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: Jogging or walking for some time will help you feel refreshed today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Today, all your plans are going to work out well.

Finance: You will start dealing with people who have several connections.

Career: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go much beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.

Health: Your personality will improve.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Brown

Capricorn

Negative trend line today so take every step with precaution.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: Take care of your valuables and documents today. There will be complications regarding your projects and will increase your tensions.

Domestic and love life: Domestic issues need to be solved with patience and diplomacy.

Health: Your health needs immediate care.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Brown

Aquarius

Be bold and you will solve all issues today.

Finance: Investing in stocks will be beneficial.

Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Some of you may receive good marriage proposals.

Health: Exercise and a good diet will keep you away from health issues.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Pisces

You will be excited about things that are going around you.

Finance: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.

Domestic and love life: You will spend time with family members.

Health: Children's health may bring some worry.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST