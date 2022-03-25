Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Lucrative deals need to be finalised quickly.

Career: Video conferencing with clients will be an exciting affair.

Domestic and love life: You are broad-minded and lawful.

Health: You will find relief from stress. Refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in the study.

Finance: Traders and retailers might face minor losses, so be alert.

Career: Stay away from disagreements at the workplace and be diplomatic.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: Health problems of children could cause stress.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

Your credit, popularity and power will soar.

Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career: In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise others.

Domestic and love life: Romance and good foreplay are important.

Health: Your fitness level will improve now.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Cancer

You may get angry over petty issues. You should be careful of such things.

Finance: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.

Career: You need to devote a large part of your energies to achieving success today.

Domestic and love life: Minor tiffs are likely with your partner.

Health: You must avoid clashes that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Leo

Students need to make more efforts to reach the top level.

Finance: Financial matters become important or at least the main focus today.

Career: Right now you should not be making quick deals or any changes whatsoever.

Domestic and love life: Family will be giving a helping hand while solving issues.

Health: You will keep good track of your diet plan. If you are ill, you will be on the road to recovery.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo

Maintenance and repairs may be your priority today.

Finance: Stay away from suspicious deals and keep your balance sheet clear.

Career: Those in politics and sports will achieve success today.

Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels with loved ones. Be patient.

Health: Take good care of the elders in the family.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra

You will be in the spotlight in the social and political sectors.

Finance: Prudent steps need to be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: Concentration and focus in the study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place.

Domestic and love life: Parents will support your decision, which will increase your confidence level.

Health: Your health will see good improvement today.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance: Speculation may bring profits today.

Career: Challenging projects or assignments are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: Jogging or walking for some time will help you feel refreshed today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Today, all your plans are going to work out well.

Finance: You will start dealing with people who have several connections.

Career: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go much beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.

Health: Your personality will improve.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Brown

Capricorn

Negative trend line today so take every step with precaution.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: Take care of your valuables and documents today. There will be complications regarding your projects and will increase your tensions.

Domestic and love life: Domestic issues need to be solved with patience and diplomacy.

Health: Your health needs immediate care.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Brown

Aquarius

Be bold and you will solve all issues today.

Finance: Investing in stocks will be beneficial.

Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Some of you may receive good marriage proposals.

Health: Exercise and a good diet will keep you away from health issues.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Pisces

You will be excited about things that are going around you.

Finance: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.

Domestic and love life: You will spend time with family members.

Health: Children's health may bring some worry.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST