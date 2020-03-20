Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 20, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your determination and hard work and a mix of fortune will make room for success. You will see progress on the professional front.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Splurging money mindlessly may land you in trouble. Think before you speak. Be careful while talking or helping a stranger as it could be dangerous.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may feel satisfied with your own progress or efforts, but pushing yourself further will lead to concrete success.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in the field of cosmetics or modelling will see a rise in their name and fame. Take a break from your busy schedule and spend time with your spouse.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your mind will be full of ideas but you will get confused which idea will work best for you on the professional front. You will flourish, financially.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Try to finish your important business meetings by afternoon. Be careful in terms of money or financial transactions. Be careful while on wheels.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don't worry about the work deadline as you would finish most of the work before it. Minor problems are on the cards but you will find solutions on your own.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Don’t keep too much transparency in business. Make sure you don't commit any mistake as your enemies may use it against you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Social works and charity deeds shall keep you engaged keeping you off from the mainstream of theprofession.  Overconfidence may land you in trouble.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It's time to think practically rather emotionally in terms of love and relationships. Being passionate about someone is not bad, but don't put your self-esteem at stake.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Don't neglect your health. Your married life may hit a rough patch. With the blessings of your elders and teachers, you will surely achieve success in life.

