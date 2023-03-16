Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 17, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to study /travel /enjoy and entertain
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education /travel
Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical/travel will get success
Domestic & love life: Hospitalization of family member /Family picnic /long tour is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP/eye problem
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel / study / communication /presentation
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education
Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Happy Family time is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ shoulder pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to control your communication to avoid disputes
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication
Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with or Ill health to family member indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to spare equal time for business and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Good family time /travel is indicated today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ stress /loss
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /premium
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: hospitalization / bad health of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /children
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors /sports /entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you may focus on your job/business/career /study
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ house/ vehicle /education
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/journalism/ education will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Ups and down in Family relations is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel / enjoy /communicate
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication / business growth.
Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/ travel/doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: travel and entertainment with family is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /back pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: People in occult science/ surgeons / education /repairing /maintenance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your parents.
Health: Today some people may suffer from Tooth ache / chest pain / muscle pain
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems / temperature
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/ foreign funds are expected
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy /earn / take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business /health
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red