Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.
Finance: Investment in education or shipping or tourism is indicated.
Career: People from tourism / fishery / import-export / spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.
Health: You may suffer from obesity, sciatica.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Control your speech as it may affect your profit.
Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan installments.
Career: People from consultancy, communication, occult science backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected today. Students will do well in their studies.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Businessmen will see growth in business and production. A promotion is indicated.
Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.
Career: People from education, spiritual, legal, banking sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy a healthy balance between family and work life.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Connect to a higher soul.
Finance: Spend money on court matters, education, donations.
Career: People from legal, spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited. Training camp or travelling for work is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or go for a pilgrimage. Academic life will be in your favour.
Health: You may suffer from nervousness, muscle pain, breathing problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Loss in competitions and court cases are indicated.
Finance: Pay loan premiums, insurance premium.
Career: People from occult science, spiritual, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Enjoy family time and business growth equally.
Finance: Expenditure on business expansion or household items is indicated.
Career: People from education, event management, construction sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity in your family.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain in your lower back.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
LIBRA
Enjoy commercial, economic stability.
Finance: Your communication, presentation skills will be beneficial to your business.
Career: People from banking, spiritual, education, production, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected. Family time will be affected due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation, breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Meditate or indulge in religious rituals.
Finance: Expenditure on children or religious rituals is indicated.
Career: People from spiritual, banking, finance companies, stock brokers will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family reunion preparations will keep you occupied.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, back pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.
Finance: Expenditure on house renovation, education, hygiene purposes is indicated.
Career: People from education, consultancy, legal, and spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. You may feel spiritual today.
Health: You may suffer from headache, chest pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day for travelling.
Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling purposes is indicated.
Career: People from tourism, spiritual, education, communication backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Plan a pilgrimage. Travelling for education abroad is indicated. Your spouse may get hospitalised.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation, breathing problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Celebrate your success.
Finance: Achieve financial stability.
Career: People from banking, consultancy, spiritual, education backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Those who were expecting a baby will get good news. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, indigestion.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Involve yourself personally in your work. Do not depend on others.
Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.
Career: People from banking, production, education, spiritual, counselling sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take initiative in all household activities.
Health: You may suffer from obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)