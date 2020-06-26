Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Today, the luck will follow you wherever you go. Your spouse will guide in difficult situations and turn out to be your best advisor. Keep a tab on your anger. Romantic relationship will bloom.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Make sure that you are safe and taking proper measures amid pandemic. Do not burden yourself with work. Try to wrap up your work as early as possible, take proper rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
On the marital front, learn to make adjustments; it will help improve the relationship with your partner. Income is likely to increase. Use your money wisely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you overcome all the problem. Seniors will appreciate your work. A friend from the opposite sex will influence you positively.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Keep your relationship into a positive perspective, it will help strengthen your bond with a partner and boost marital bliss. A problem may arise in the workplace, be prepared.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
People associated in the field of politics will earn appreciation for their communicating skills. Young and budding musicians, sportspersons will get new platforms for their talent. Family life will be happy.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Be cautious while on the wheels. Minor obstacles are likely to delay your work. Problems related to relationship, career and finance may occur one after another.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Today, you may find it difficult to make a decision in regards to family and relationships. Your status, prestige will improve. It is advisable for business people to keep some funds aside for an emergency.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Take care of all your documents and belongings, especially car keys. You are likely to be in a disturbed state of mind. Talk to your life partner if something is bothering you.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Do not take undue risks and maintain minimum necessary stocks to save yourself from major losses. If taking up a mega project, calculate the financial involvement effectively. Taking help from financial institutions will help.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You should find progress directly in proportion to the hard work you put in now. Your ideas will impress your seniors but do not share your ideas with anyone at the workplace.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will work hard and take proactive steps. On the financial front, you will flourish. Avoid going out and attending social events. Army officers are likely to get honoured.