 Daily Horoscope For Friday, June 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Friday, June 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Friday, June 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | FPJ

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on luxurious items /education/ property /vehicle.

Career: people in entertainment/ automobile / property/art classes will get success.

FPJ Shorts
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Diabetes / throat pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel.

Career: People in tourism / communication / medical/ art /entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long tour /Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment

Finance: Expected expenditure for business/ children / luxury

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Long tour /Good family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Cancer

Cancer |

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education /vehicle / property

Career: People in Education /property / vehicle/ art/ entertainment will be beneficial

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to travel/ communication/ presentation

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Tour time / entertainment time with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

VIRGO

VIRGO |

Today care should be taken before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ premiums / family needs

Career: People in fields like occult science/ insurance / pub/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health/premium

Career: People in liquor business/ entertainment/ art /occult will be beneficial.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Day to travel /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel/health

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in Married/ love life is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/Throat/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / medical / premium

Career: People in Interior decoration/ automobile/ entertainment/ art/ medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist &amp; turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today you can balance your family time and office time

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /education /entertainment.

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ ads/ education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ medical/ travel

Career: People in education/ art/entertainment/ tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try to balance your family time and office time.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ ear /chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

PISCES

PISCES |

Today is the day to enjoy/ travel/communicate with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ children / premiums

Career: People in Liquor business/ art/ entertainment will be benefited .

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope For Friday, June 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, June 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, June 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, June 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, June 11, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, June 11, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, June 10, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, June 10, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, June 9, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, June 9, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...