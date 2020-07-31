Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will empathise genuinely and connect with loved ones who are dealing with emotional distress. On the professional front, you will display your true brilliance. Your flair and sheer hard work will impress your seniors and bosses.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will handle both personal and professional fronts simultaneously with ease. Romantic relationship will be fine. Students will have a successful day. Do not neglect your health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Better time and better relationships will lead to greater success. Your confidence and self-belief will improve. New job opportunities are on the cards. Politicians would be able to defeat their enemies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Romance is in the air. Those who are married would spend most of their time in solving family problems. Your energy and enthusiasm will be high. You will spread joy and happiness all around you.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Keep a tab on your emotions. You might get very sensitive about and over-react over an emotional problem. You need to stay strong emotionally and as well as mentally. Work stress may increase.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Domestic problems are likely to arise today. Your family would expect you to take interest in family matters and find permanent solutions to such problems. Health could be troublesome. Keep a tab on your expenses.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Buying and selling of products, trading in the stock market could lead to profits. A wonderful phase in your life is about to begin. The stars are in your favour, keep doing your best.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Today, nothing would stop you from accomplishing your goal. Your confidence level will be high and you will aim for big things. A fun-filled day awaits for you. You will spend quality time with your family and loved ones.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
There will be meetings and conferences and you will benefit from them greatly. Love is in the air. Singles may find their prospective partner. Pay attention to your parent's health.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Be careful in terms of health as you are likely to suffer from some illness. Make sure you don't neglect any kind of health issue. Plan your day accordingly. Take care of your personal belongings.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Domestic problems seen on the cards. Long-standing family matters would crop up again which will disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the home. Be cautious as somebody, who is close to you, will shatter all your comfort and pleasure.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Try not to react too emotionally on personal problems. Avoid arguing with your life partner as it will disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the home. Minor health issues are on the cards.