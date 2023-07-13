Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for your family responsibilities and banking work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ vehicle/ house
Career: People from banking/ education / land / vehicle will get success.
Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / speech problems
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
TAURUS
Today confidence will be your main strength.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / personality / communication.
Career: people from communication / networking / travel / ad. Agency will get success.
Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.
Health: Overall health will be fine today.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day for travel and expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ family needs.
Career: Those who are in fields of banking / investment / tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: shopping / long journey with your family is indicated.
Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated, eye problems are also indicated.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: red
CANCER
Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / friends / elder sibling.
Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time.
Health: Some people may suffer from cough / cold
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel/ invest
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ career / travel .
Career: People from tourism / hospital / medical / marine will get success.
Domestic & love life: Long journey / ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /feet/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today your luck will be with you.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / education/ religious activity.
Career: Those who are in field like education / travel / religious will get success.
Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. Long journey or a religious trip is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today you may face commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / commission / repairing / maintenance.
Career: People in occult/ secret services/ surgeons/ insurance/repair work will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to study/travel/business.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / higher education/ travel
Career: People from communication / education / travel /lodging will get success.
Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / pain in thighs
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you will be engaged in solving your business / relationship problems.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / health / maintenance.
Career: People from medical / occult / insurance/ finance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to enjoy life, full of love and entertainment.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / business
Career: People in Share market / arts / sports / entertainment will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married or those who are in relationship will spend time together.
Health: Some may suffer from back pain / waist pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to learn and earn.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/ education /health.
Career: People in fields like fabrics / education / medical / liquid items will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Ill health of/ dispute with mother is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / chest pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy /communication/travel
Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment /communication/travel
Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: Fun time with siblings/children is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ shoulder pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red