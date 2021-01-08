Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may spend some romantic moments with your partner. You will put more efforts in forming and strengthening an emotional relationship. Focus on work and stay positive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make sure that you submit your projects on time, or else your seniors will ask for an explanation. You might get questioned for mismanagement of clients so be prepare for it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Focus on leveraging your skillset. Your consistent performance may pave the way for promotion. Your desire to come into the limelight may get fulfilled. Don't neglect health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Overconfidence may land you in trouble and you may make mistakes. Share your ideas with close colleagues before implementing them. Pay attention to love/ married life.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You would be able to overcome adverse situations all with the help of your intelligence. Things will work in your favour. You need to strike a balance between family and friends.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those in the field of sports and acting, will face stiff competition. The luck is with you, so better make the right efforts. You will feel more positive, receptive to relations.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Consistency is the key to success. Those in the social sector may have a challenging day. Do not run behind the money. Avoid overthinking, it will affect your mental peace.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Singles may find someone special. A good marriage proposal may come your way. Your helpful nature will win hearts. You will get a chance to work with like-minded people.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your need for security is strong. Some difficult decisions could be necessary and if you make them wisely, the benefits will probably stay with you. Avoid junk food.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your focus should be more on work rather than on other unnecessary issues. In this time, your responsibilities and workload may augment. Control your anger, stay calm.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Impatience in politics and social sector may result in loss of position. You may feel uneasy while discussing issues with your colleagues or associates. Avoid outside food.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Opportunities related to rewards, recognition, offers and promotions may surround you. Your social circle would expand at a high pace. Focus on positive aspects of life, be happy.

