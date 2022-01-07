Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You need to take charge of all the resources you have at your disposal, to express them creatively, heart and soul. Don’t be afraid to be proud, but avoid feeling stiff.

Taurus: Try not to react too emotionally. But at the same time don't completely ignore your life partner today on domestic issues. Minor health problems are indicated.

Gemini: You will be simply enjoying today yet you will feel that you have done something special. There are chances of new job opportunities in the textile and financial sectors.

Cancer: Your conversation with your associates or co-workers may create some misunderstanding. Concentrate more on completing your tasks in time. Avoid business deals today.

Leo: You are unshakeable once your decisions are made. Try to give yourself some space to wind down. You will tend to overreact to comments.

Virgo: The trend in your lifestyle is positive now so you will feel the happiness which you were waiting for. Those in politics and sports will be honoured.

Libra: Librans usually prefer to work in association with others. The health of an elder member may need attention. Legal matters must be handled tactfully.

Scorpio: Quick decisions in business or profession may go wrong today. Work will go slow so don’t get frustrated and don't lose your temper. There will be small quarrels with your spouse.

Sagittarius: There are chances that you will find ways to come out of situations which were troubling you for a long time. A short tour with your partner will be a rejuvenating experience for you and will increase the bond between you two.

Capricorn: Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will be some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery. In the acting sector, if you make efforts you will get new opportunities.

Aquarius: Opposite gender will get attracted to your ideas and expression of feelings. Proper guidance from an experienced person may help you grow your business in the future.

Pisces: Your income is likely to increase and there may be an opportunity to improve your financial situation. You’ll be able to clear up most of your debts and add a lot more to your wealth.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST