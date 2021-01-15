Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will get a new opportunity to grow your business in a new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend some quality time with your partner.</p>.<p>Several developments are likely to take place in your profession. You may help those who need emotional support. Those in the field of politics may see a rise in their fame.</p>.<p>You may face disappointments on the work front. Your demands may go unheard by seniors. authorities at the workplace. Avoid arguing and keep your anger under control.</p>.<p>Your nature to take initiation to complete the projects in time will surprise new clients or associates. Sportspersons will gain victory over their opponents. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You may get a chance to meet and interact with interesting people. You will fulfil your social and civic responsibilities. Your social horizon is likely to widen. Stay positive.</p>.<p>Things may not work as per your planning on the work front. Try to adapt to changes. You need to put more efforts, especially on the professional front. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Trying your hands on interior decoration may prove beneficial. You will be at your romantic best. Aficionados of music, art and dance will have a day to look forward to.</p>.<p>The concrete and sustained work phase continue. You make steady progress and start new collaborations, ventures in business. There will be travel and expenses too.</p>.<p>If you are attached to a person emotionally then today that person might hurt your feelings, so avoid expressing your views to him/her. Work pressure is likely to increase.</p>.<p>Your hard work would be rewarded and the result might be encouraging. Students need to focus more on their studies. Romantic relationships will get better.</p>.<p>You will feel that you stand to lose too much, both materially and emotionally, and will not be prepared to take any kind of risk. Partnership business may suffer losses.</p>.<p>With your diligence and hard work, you will pave the way to success. Health and relationship card shows no sign of worry. Lady luck will shine on you in matters of career, finance. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>