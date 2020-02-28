Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 28, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 28, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Misunderstandings may lead to problems between you and life partner. Friends may also distance themselves from you which may trigger depression. Travelling will be hectic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make proper plans in order to hurdles today. Those in retails and marketing will make small profits. You will have joyful moments with children at home, which will also reduce your stress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Arguments will lead to problems in your workplace. Choose your words wisely and don't force your views and opinions on others. Drive cautiously today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Leos are born leaders and today your leadership qualities will be appreciated by all. There will be an increase in prestige and popularity for people in politics.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Don’t get complacent when making decisions. Be open to suggestions from close associates. Take out some time from your busy schedule and pay attention to relationships.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your emotions may be pulling you in one direction, your intellect may be pointing you another way. Brainstorming with close associates will help you gain clarity.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your life partner will find difficult to understand your complex mood. Avoid petty quarrels and fights in the morning. Health will recover after evening. Avoid junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Farmers will reap the benefits of hard work. Like-minded people will support your ideas. Friends and well-wishers will help boost your confidence.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Rising inflations in raw materials may gain more profit. You may be in a contemplative mood about enhancing your financial security.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your passion for work will increase. You will handle your business and business partners confidently. Good marriage proposals are coming on your way.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. On the work front, you will guide and handle people effectively and your organisational skills will get better.

