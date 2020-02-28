Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 28, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Misunderstandings may lead to problems between you and life partner. Friends may also distance themselves from you which may trigger depression. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>Make proper plans in order to hurdles today. Those in retails and marketing will make small profits. You will have joyful moments with children at home, which will also reduce your stress.</p>.<p>Arguments will lead to problems in your workplace. Choose your words wisely and don't force your views and opinions on others. Drive cautiously today.</p>.<p>Leos are born leaders and today your leadership qualities will be appreciated by all. There will be an increase in prestige and popularity for people in politics.</p>.<p>Don’t get complacent when making decisions. Be open to suggestions from close associates. Take out some time from your busy schedule and pay attention to relationships.</p>.<p>Your emotions may be pulling you in one direction, your intellect may be pointing you another way. Brainstorming with close associates will help you gain clarity.</p>.<p>Your life partner will find difficult to understand your complex mood. Avoid petty quarrels and fights in the morning. Health will recover after evening. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Farmers will reap the benefits of hard work. Like-minded people will support your ideas. Friends and well-wishers will help boost your confidence.</p>.<p>Rising inflations in raw materials may gain more profit. You may be in a contemplative mood about enhancing your financial security.</p>.<p>Your passion for work will increase. You will handle your business and business partners confidently. Good marriage proposals are coming on your way.</p>.<p>Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. On the work front, you will guide and handle people effectively and your organisational skills will get better.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>