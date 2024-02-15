 Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 16, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel / study / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ medical /politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Harmony in Family is indicated. Nearby travels are indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for family /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel with family member indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for losses, so take wise decisions

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Disputes in family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ look after health

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /business

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism/ medical /Politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to enjoy / growth

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/entertainment/sports

Career: People in fields like banking/ Hotel /medical/journalism/ art/ sport/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time.

Health: Some people may suffer from back / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/vehical/house/business

Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel / communication

Career: People in political/medical/bank /tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: take care while traveling with family

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury /eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People in medical/sports/politics/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill-health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn /travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/travel/ health

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors/tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

