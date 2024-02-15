Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 16, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education
Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success
Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel / study / work
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/Vehicle/travel/education
Career: People in fields like tourism/ medical /politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Harmony in Family is indicated. Nearby travels are indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for family /travel/ communication
Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited
Domestic & love life: Travel with family member indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day for losses, so take wise decisions
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Disputes in family is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness/ BP
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ look after health
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /business
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism/ medical /Politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to enjoy / growth
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/entertainment/sports
Career: People in fields like banking/ Hotel /medical/journalism/ art/ sport/ entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You can have good family time.
Health: Some people may suffer from back / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to study / work
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/vehical/house/business
Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to travel/communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel / communication
Career: People in political/medical/bank /tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: take care while traveling with family
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury /eye problems
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health
Career: People in medical/sports/politics/bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill-health of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy /earn /travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/travel/ health
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors/tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red