Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: It is the right time for revitalising old connections, friendships and forming new bonds. You have had trust issues and have always tried to push people away from any involvement in your personal life even you needed them.

Taurus: You are gathering new information, meeting and interacting with new people and challenging yourself professionally. The more you learn, the more you realise how little you know.

Gemini: Today, some misunderstandings with spouse is likely. You might be unhappy as your old work routine is not on track. Students must need to concentrate on their studies.

Cancer: Your career may be in danger if you are unable to fulfil your commitments. Avoid junk food today. Express your feelings to your loved ones.

Leo: You can achieve your targets today. There will be some positive moments at the workplace. You will get encouraged by some things. Planning for a new house will find a way towards success.

Virgo: With your skills and effective communication you will be able to impress others for a higher profile at work. Job seekers, if they brush up their skills and take some efforts, will get a lucrative offer.

Libra: There will be an improvement in your performance and you will be able to achieve goals easily in the sports and acting sector. There are good and warm interactions within the family and also in the larger group.

Scorpio: Your business will receive finances from other institutions to complete your projects. Your respect will rise in job and politics. A long drive with your partner will ease some pressure.

Sagittarius: Focus your energy in one direction so that your interests see the light. A change of attitude would be needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from near ones for your career development and future ventures.

Capricorn: Senior citizens facing health problems will get well. Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours.

Aquarius: Short tour will refresh your mind. Misunderstanding with loved ones can be cleared. Job seekers can get a new job. To achieve success in business some quick decisions have to be made.

Pisces: Politicians can turn out to be rivals for you. So, keep a watch over your behaviour when you socialise with such people. Disputes among the partners might disturb business partnership.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 07:00 AM IST