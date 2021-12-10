Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Imaginative solutions combined with practicality will be the key to tackle difficult assignments or problems. Spending time with loved ones will help you relax.

Taurus: You may need to speed up your work as there will be tasks that you need to complete in a short period. Those in social and sports sector will be under spotlight.

Gemini: Communicate with your supporters and prepare them for the upcoming contest as this will boost your confidence level and also create some pressure on opposition.

Cancer: Taking time to relax will help you workout problems with your loved ones. Let go of the past and welcome new people in your life.

Leo: You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. Try to reduce negative vibrations at home as this will help reduce quarrels.

Virgo: Stick to what you know best and don't attempt to go beyond your remit. By keeping your aims at a fairly modest level, you will stand a better chance of progress.

Libra: Introduction to new field and people will bring some excitement in your life. Shopping and spending for your family members is likely.

Scorpio: You are proficient in your work, but still need to cross check everything properly. Work pressure will lead to tension and stress.

Sagittarius: Time is running out and it won’t stop. So, try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will snatch your opportunity.

Capricorn: You will feel like going for a short tour with your family. Your business problems will get over. Small profits can be made from gambling or some speculation.

Aquarius: Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow. There will be new relationships and reunion with friends. Your status will rise now.

Pisces: New projects or major changes in life should not be contemplated during this time. There would be poor communication, which might spoil the outlook for you.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST