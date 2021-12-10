e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:54 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: Imaginative solutions combined with practicality will be the key to tackle difficult assignments or problems. Spending time with loved ones will help you relax.

Taurus: You may need to speed up your work as there will be tasks that you need to complete in a short period. Those in social and sports sector will be under spotlight.

Gemini: Communicate with your supporters and prepare them for the upcoming contest as this will boost your confidence level and also create some pressure on opposition.

Cancer: Taking time to relax will help you workout problems with your loved ones. Let go of the past and welcome new people in your life.

Leo: You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. Try to reduce negative vibrations at home as this will help reduce quarrels.

Virgo: Stick to what you know best and don't attempt to go beyond your remit. By keeping your aims at a fairly modest level, you will stand a better chance of progress.

Libra: Introduction to new field and people will bring some excitement in your life. Shopping and spending for your family members is likely.

Scorpio: You are proficient in your work, but still need to cross check everything properly. Work pressure will lead to tension and stress.

Sagittarius: Time is running out and it won’t stop. So, try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will snatch your opportunity.

Capricorn: You will feel like going for a short tour with your family. Your business problems will get over. Small profits can be made from gambling or some speculation.

Aquarius: Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow. There will be new relationships and reunion with friends. Your status will rise now.

Pisces: New projects or major changes in life should not be contemplated during this time. There would be poor communication, which might spoil the outlook for you.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
