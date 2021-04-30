Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 30, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Students who are studying computer, electronics and engineering are likely to progress well today. Professionals are also very likely to do their best at the work front.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It is the right time for consolidation. You may make new contacts. You might need to travel for the sake of your business. Seek expert advice before investing money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Students who are going to appear for exams need to work hard. Those who are in a relationship may face some difficult situation and tense moments. Avoid junk food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are looking at providing comfort, security and protection for both yourself and your loved ones. Legal matters are likely to get solved. Students will do well today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will grow very well as far as money and finance are concerned. Improved finances will also leave a positive impact on domestic life. Stress/ tensions will slowly fade away.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A verbal clash is likely to occur between you and a person who is younger than you. The health of one of your loved ones may be troublesome. Drive cautiously.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will progress well on the career front. Professional life is likely to become more hectic. Avoid travelling if it's not urgent or necessary. Trading in stocks will be profitable.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The current planetary positions might impact your work-life negatively. Be careful if you are handling any foreign project. Other areas of life will however be stable.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the business sector are likely to make good profits. You might take some bold business decisions. Pay attention to your partner's needs and feelings.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. Those in the field of politics need to pull up their socks. Avoid indulging in necessary conflicts. Keep a tab on your anger.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to secure your position at the workplace and try to remain in the good books of your seniors and bosses. You might think of changing your occupation.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Better means of communication with a partner will work wonders and make the relationship endure the test of time. Your old business partner may become your competitors.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in