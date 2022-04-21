e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

Aries

Develop impressive coping skills to deal with a plethora of demands.

Finance:- Expect a good rise in the financial condition.

Career:- Take the chance of each and every business and social work opportunity.

Domestic and love life:- Family discussion will be productive. It could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health:- Remember health is your greatest wealth.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus

You can quit or you can wait and see if things improve.

Finance:- Your earnings may remain stable. Financial growth will improve.

Career:- Complete assignments in time at workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Take risksk and put in a lot of efforts if you want to have a love marriage.

Health:- Develop a daily health regime.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini

You may somewhat lose track of your priorities and may stay in dreams.

Finance:- You might face a financial crisis. You will lose money through speculation or gambling activities.

Career:- Workplace will be depressing due to lack of praise of your views or ideas.

Domestic and love life:- Ease pressure by going on a long drive with your partner.

Health:- Be aware of health infections.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer

Things will feel positive and perfect. Expect some spiritual blessings.

Finance:- A long-pending litigation will be resolved amicably.

Career:- With a higher position comes higher responsibilities.

Domestic and love life:- Lend a hand to an elderly relative or friend.

Health:- Keep away from medical issues by having food on-time.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Leo

Avoid controversial situations.

Finance:- Beware of enticing money prospects.

Career:- Those in the medical field will have to handle some critical cases.

Domestic and love life:- Take a short vacation with your family.

Health:- Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

Make glorious plans for your future.

Finance:- Source of income will increase.

Career:- New business proposals will see implementation.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic moments in life will increase your exuberance.

Health:- Take up sports to keep your energy level high.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra

It is better to sit on a sideway till the flood settles down rather than facing it and getting hurt.

Finance:- Be careful about investing in unknown firms or companies.

Career:- Don’t work as per your convenience. Hurdles will delay our projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life:- Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio

Your ability to argue your case will impress people.

Finance:- Those trading in commodities will be profitable.

Career:- Career will be on the upswing. Your work will be recognised.

Domestic and love life:- Be more involved in social activities, shopping, entertainment etc.

Health:- Eat slowly and eat whoelsome food to maintain excellent health.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Ruby red

Sagittarius

It's an excellent time to attend seminars. Share good fortune you have.

Finance:- Your financial situation will remain secure.

Career:- Think positively and trust your partners and friends. They will lead you to success.

Domestic and love life:- Homemakers may have to juggle the choices to fit in the best things for their home.

Health:- Past ailments will be recovered.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Blue

Capricorn

Your oozing confidence can help you accomplish the impossible.

Finance:- Prioritise distance education or online education after getting your finances.

Career:- There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life:- Familial issues will sort out with teh helpof family members.

Health:- Enjoy life to the fullest.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

Plan your schedule properly.

Finance:- Put more effort if you want balanced financial security.

Career:- Work-place-related projects will suffer.

Domestic and love life:- Married life might get emotional.

Health:- Seek medical help if suffering from serious medical illness.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: White


Pisces

Shine with your excellent work performance.

Finance:- Confusion related to the investment will subside. It's a good time to buy a new home.

Career:- Avoid scheduling appointments, meetings, and important talks.

Domestic and love life:- Place your ideas in a way that they do not hurt others' feelings.

Health:- Make minor variations in diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:59 PM IST