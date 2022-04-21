Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Develop impressive coping skills to deal with a plethora of demands.

Finance:- Expect a good rise in the financial condition.

Career:- Take the chance of each and every business and social work opportunity.

Domestic and love life:- Family discussion will be productive. It could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health:- Remember health is your greatest wealth.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus

You can quit or you can wait and see if things improve.

Finance:- Your earnings may remain stable. Financial growth will improve.

Career:- Complete assignments in time at workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Take risksk and put in a lot of efforts if you want to have a love marriage.

Health:- Develop a daily health regime.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini

You may somewhat lose track of your priorities and may stay in dreams.

Finance:- You might face a financial crisis. You will lose money through speculation or gambling activities.

Career:- Workplace will be depressing due to lack of praise of your views or ideas.

Domestic and love life:- Ease pressure by going on a long drive with your partner.

Health:- Be aware of health infections.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown



Cancer

Things will feel positive and perfect. Expect some spiritual blessings.

Finance:- A long-pending litigation will be resolved amicably.

Career:- With a higher position comes higher responsibilities.

Domestic and love life:- Lend a hand to an elderly relative or friend.

Health:- Keep away from medical issues by having food on-time.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Leo

Avoid controversial situations.

Finance:- Beware of enticing money prospects.

Career:- Those in the medical field will have to handle some critical cases.

Domestic and love life:- Take a short vacation with your family.

Health:- Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

Make glorious plans for your future.

Finance:- Source of income will increase.

Career:- New business proposals will see implementation.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic moments in life will increase your exuberance.

Health:- Take up sports to keep your energy level high.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra

It is better to sit on a sideway till the flood settles down rather than facing it and getting hurt.

Finance:- Be careful about investing in unknown firms or companies.

Career:- Don’t work as per your convenience. Hurdles will delay our projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life:- Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio

Your ability to argue your case will impress people.

Finance:- Those trading in commodities will be profitable.

Career:- Career will be on the upswing. Your work will be recognised.

Domestic and love life:- Be more involved in social activities, shopping, entertainment etc.

Health:- Eat slowly and eat whoelsome food to maintain excellent health.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Ruby red

S agittarius

It's an excellent time to attend seminars. Share good fortune you have.

Finance:- Your financial situation will remain secure.

Career:- Think positively and trust your partners and friends. They will lead you to success.

Domestic and love life:- Homemakers may have to juggle the choices to fit in the best things for their home.

Health:- Past ailments will be recovered.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Blue

Capricorn

Your oozing confidence can help you accomplish the impossible.

Finance:- Prioritise distance education or online education after getting your finances.

Career:- There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life:- Familial issues will sort out with teh helpof family members.

Health:- Enjoy life to the fullest.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

Plan your schedule properly.

Finance:- Put more effort if you want balanced financial security.

Career:- Work-place-related projects will suffer.

Domestic and love life:- Married life might get emotional.

Health:- Seek medical help if suffering from serious medical illness.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: White



Pisces

Shine with your excellent work performance.

Finance:- Confusion related to the investment will subside. It's a good time to buy a new home.

Career:- Avoid scheduling appointments, meetings, and important talks.

Domestic and love life:- Place your ideas in a way that they do not hurt others' feelings.

Health:- Make minor variations in diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:59 PM IST