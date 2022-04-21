Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Develop impressive coping skills to deal with a plethora of demands.
Finance:- Expect a good rise in the financial condition.
Career:- Take the chance of each and every business and social work opportunity.
Domestic and love life:- Family discussion will be productive. It could lead to consensus on important issues.
Health:- Remember health is your greatest wealth.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky Colour: Pink
Taurus
You can quit or you can wait and see if things improve.
Finance:- Your earnings may remain stable. Financial growth will improve.
Career:- Complete assignments in time at workplace.
Domestic and love life:- Take risksk and put in a lot of efforts if you want to have a love marriage.
Health:- Develop a daily health regime.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: Red
Gemini
You may somewhat lose track of your priorities and may stay in dreams.
Finance:- You might face a financial crisis. You will lose money through speculation or gambling activities.
Career:- Workplace will be depressing due to lack of praise of your views or ideas.
Domestic and love life:- Ease pressure by going on a long drive with your partner.
Health:- Be aware of health infections.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky Colour: Brown
Cancer
Things will feel positive and perfect. Expect some spiritual blessings.
Finance:- A long-pending litigation will be resolved amicably.
Career:- With a higher position comes higher responsibilities.
Domestic and love life:- Lend a hand to an elderly relative or friend.
Health:- Keep away from medical issues by having food on-time.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Leo
Avoid controversial situations.
Finance:- Beware of enticing money prospects.
Career:- Those in the medical field will have to handle some critical cases.
Domestic and love life:- Take a short vacation with your family.
Health:- Avoid junk food.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Virgo
Make glorious plans for your future.
Finance:- Source of income will increase.
Career:- New business proposals will see implementation.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic moments in life will increase your exuberance.
Health:- Take up sports to keep your energy level high.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Orange
Libra
It is better to sit on a sideway till the flood settles down rather than facing it and getting hurt.
Finance:- Be careful about investing in unknown firms or companies.
Career:- Don’t work as per your convenience. Hurdles will delay our projects or assignments.
Domestic and love life:- Minor clashes with your partner may occur.
Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky Colour: Red
Scorpio
Your ability to argue your case will impress people.
Finance:- Those trading in commodities will be profitable.
Career:- Career will be on the upswing. Your work will be recognised.
Domestic and love life:- Be more involved in social activities, shopping, entertainment etc.
Health:- Eat slowly and eat whoelsome food to maintain excellent health.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: Ruby red
Sagittarius
It's an excellent time to attend seminars. Share good fortune you have.
Finance:- Your financial situation will remain secure.
Career:- Think positively and trust your partners and friends. They will lead you to success.
Domestic and love life:- Homemakers may have to juggle the choices to fit in the best things for their home.
Health:- Past ailments will be recovered.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: Blue
Capricorn
Your oozing confidence can help you accomplish the impossible.
Finance:- Prioritise distance education or online education after getting your finances.
Career:- There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.
Domestic and love life:- Familial issues will sort out with teh helpof family members.
Health:- Enjoy life to the fullest.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky Colour: Sky blue
Aquarius
Plan your schedule properly.
Finance:- Put more effort if you want balanced financial security.
Career:- Work-place-related projects will suffer.
Domestic and love life:- Married life might get emotional.
Health:- Seek medical help if suffering from serious medical illness.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky Colour: White
Pisces
Shine with your excellent work performance.
Finance:- Confusion related to the investment will subside. It's a good time to buy a new home.
Career:- Avoid scheduling appointments, meetings, and important talks.
Domestic and love life:- Place your ideas in a way that they do not hurt others' feelings.
Health:- Make minor variations in diet to avoid health problems.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Light pink
