Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:
Take steps to advance your career.
Finance: Don’t take hasty steps while making investments.
Career: You may be troubled by unreliable partners who may cause personal and financial losses.
Domestic and love life: Newly married couples may face difficulties in adjusting to each other’s families.
Health: Take a walk with your companion to refresh your mood.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Taurus:
You will find success in your sector but with slow pace.
Finance: Financial problems will get solved.
Career: People from the entertainment industry would be striking gold.
Domestic and love life: You will find solution to clear your previous misunderstandings with your family members.
Health: You will find yourself more energetic if you stay in nature.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky Colour: Orange
Gemini:
You are still not quite sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you?
Finance:- You may have to rethink what kind of channels to be tapped in for initial investment.
Career:- You need to maintain good relation with your subordinates at work place.
Domestic and love life:- Do not take any emotional decisions.
Health:- Keep all junk off the shelves of your fridge.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Red
Cancer:
Your credit, popularity and power will soar.
Finance:- Trading in oil and gas sector will be profitable today.
Career:- You can expect some good news at work place.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will blossom. Go for a late night dinner.
Health:- Your fitness level will improve now.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky Colour: Pink
Leo:
There is one thing which you should keep in mind, that your energy and time should not get wasted.
Finance:- Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.
Career:- People associated with any business may get new opportunities to advance your work.
Domestic and love life:- Keep in mind that good romance and good foreplay is something that spouse always wants and wishes for.
Health:- Keep control on your diet and focus on Yoga.
Lucky number: 34
Lucky Colour: Brown
Virgo:
You want to pursue a professional course, especially law, so go for it.
Finance:- You may have to pay extra attention to the assets you have saved for your future.
Career:- You may get rid of the obstacles of your career; along with this, you may also get a chance to change the job.
Domestic and love life:- You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.
Health:- There will be relief from stress of past experiences.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Green
Libra:
Take a long breath, rest your spirits, put on your thinking cap, and use your foresight to plan the future.
Finance: Make sure that you’re entering into these relationship agreements with those that want to evolve in the ways you do.
Career: This is a good time to do some maintenance at your work place to avoid future litigation.
Domestic and love life: Stay calm, as you may need to use it to resolve differences that may crop up.
Health: Control your eating habits and keep away from cold items.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: Light Pink
Scorpio:
In politics and sports you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance is going to surprise others.
Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.
Career: You find that a sense of freedom, even elation, comes to you as you interact with younger people at workplace.
Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings between husband and wife may end.
Health: Health is wealth, and you must keep this fact in mind if you want to lead a healthy life forever.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky Colour: Red
Sagittarius:
You have to be focused to achieve your goals.
Finance: You will experience gains from all aspects.
Career: You will intellectually solve issues in your sector today.
Domestic and love life: You will require support of family to see things through.
Health: Maintaining good diet will keep you away from any illnesses.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: Brown
Capricorn:
There are possibilities that your name might get recognised in politics.
Finance: Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.
Career: Those associated with sales and marketing may complete their target.
Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Shopping or watching a movie is on the cards.
Health: Exercise and yogic sessions would enhance your emotional and physical health.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Blue
Aquarius:
Students must keep away from laziness if they want to succeed in their exams.
Finance: You might face some financial crunches.
Domestic and love life: Your charming personality would attract many potential friends with whom you will be endlessly partying.
Health: Curb your appetite for junk food as any lapse in the diet would disturb your metabolism fatally.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky Colour: White
Pisces:
Students who want to go abroad for higher education may get an option.
Finance: Taking new risks on the financial front would only prove to be profitable.
Career: Those in travel and hotelling business will have to find new strategies.
Domestic and love life: If you are still single then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.
Health: You will maintain good diet and your energy levels will be boosted.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky Colour: Orange
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)