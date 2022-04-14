e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries:

Take steps to advance your career.

Finance: Don’t take hasty steps while making investments.

Career: You may be troubled by unreliable partners who may cause personal and financial losses.

Domestic and love life: Newly married couples may face difficulties in adjusting to each other’s families.

Health: Take a walk with your companion to refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Taurus:

You will find success in your sector but with slow pace.

Finance: Financial problems will get solved.

Career: People from the entertainment industry would be striking gold.

Domestic and love life: You will find solution to clear your previous misunderstandings with your family members.

Health: You will find yourself more energetic if you stay in nature.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini:

You are still not quite sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you?

Finance:- You may have to rethink what kind of channels to be tapped in for initial investment.

Career:- You need to maintain good relation with your subordinates at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Do not take any emotional decisions.

Health:- Keep all junk off the shelves of your fridge.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer:

Your credit, popularity and power will soar.

Finance:- Trading in oil and gas sector will be profitable today.

Career:- You can expect some good news at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will blossom. Go for a late night dinner.

Health:- Your fitness level will improve now.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo:

There is one thing which you should keep in mind, that your energy and time should not get wasted.

Finance:- Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career:- People associated with any business may get new opportunities to advance your work.

Domestic and love life:- Keep in mind that good romance and good foreplay is something that spouse always wants and wishes for.

Health:- Keep control on your diet and focus on Yoga.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo:

You want to pursue a professional course, especially law, so go for it.

Finance:- You may have to pay extra attention to the assets you have saved for your future.

Career:- You may get rid of the obstacles of your career; along with this, you may also get a chance to change the job.

Domestic and love life:- You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.

Health:- There will be relief from stress of past experiences.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra:

Take a long breath, rest your spirits, put on your thinking cap, and use your foresight to plan the future.

Finance: Make sure that you’re entering into these relationship agreements with those that want to evolve in the ways you do.

Career: This is a good time to do some maintenance at your work place to avoid future litigation.

Domestic and love life: Stay calm, as you may need to use it to resolve differences that may crop up.

Health: Control your eating habits and keep away from cold items.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio:

In politics and sports you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance is going to surprise others.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: You find that a sense of freedom, even elation, comes to you as you interact with younger people at workplace.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings between husband and wife may end.

Health: Health is wealth, and you must keep this fact in mind if you want to lead a healthy life forever.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius:

You have to be focused to achieve your goals.

Finance: You will experience gains from all aspects.

Career: You will intellectually solve issues in your sector today.

Domestic and love life: You will require support of family to see things through.

Health: Maintaining good diet will keep you away from any illnesses.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn:

There are possibilities that your name might get recognised in politics.

Finance: Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.

Career: Those associated with sales and marketing may complete their target.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Shopping or watching a movie is on the cards.

Health: Exercise and yogic sessions would enhance your emotional and physical health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius:

Students must keep away from laziness if they want to succeed in their exams.

Finance: You might face some financial crunches.

Domestic and love life: Your charming personality would attract many potential friends with whom you will be endlessly partying.

Health: Curb your appetite for junk food as any lapse in the diet would disturb your metabolism fatally.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces:

Students who want to go abroad for higher education may get an option.

Finance: Taking new risks on the financial front would only prove to be profitable.

Career: Those in travel and hotelling business will have to find new strategies.

Domestic and love life: If you are still single then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.

Health: You will maintain good diet and your energy levels will be boosted.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky Colour: Orange

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:59 PM IST