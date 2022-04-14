Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:

Take steps to advance your career.

Finance: Don’t take hasty steps while making investments.

Career: You may be troubled by unreliable partners who may cause personal and financial losses.

Domestic and love life: Newly married couples may face difficulties in adjusting to each other’s families.

Health: Take a walk with your companion to refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Taurus:

You will find success in your sector but with slow pace.

Finance: Financial problems will get solved.

Career: People from the entertainment industry would be striking gold.

Domestic and love life: You will find solution to clear your previous misunderstandings with your family members.

Health: You will find yourself more energetic if you stay in nature.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini:

You are still not quite sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you?

Finance:- You may have to rethink what kind of channels to be tapped in for initial investment.

Career:- You need to maintain good relation with your subordinates at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Do not take any emotional decisions.

Health:- Keep all junk off the shelves of your fridge.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer:

Your credit, popularity and power will soar.

Finance:- Trading in oil and gas sector will be profitable today.

Career:- You can expect some good news at work place.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will blossom. Go for a late night dinner.

Health:- Your fitness level will improve now.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo:

There is one thing which you should keep in mind, that your energy and time should not get wasted.

Finance:- Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career:- People associated with any business may get new opportunities to advance your work.

Domestic and love life:- Keep in mind that good romance and good foreplay is something that spouse always wants and wishes for.

Health:- Keep control on your diet and focus on Yoga.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo:

You want to pursue a professional course, especially law, so go for it.

Finance:- You may have to pay extra attention to the assets you have saved for your future.

Career:- You may get rid of the obstacles of your career; along with this, you may also get a chance to change the job.

Domestic and love life:- You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.

Health:- There will be relief from stress of past experiences.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra:

Take a long breath, rest your spirits, put on your thinking cap, and use your foresight to plan the future.

Finance: Make sure that you’re entering into these relationship agreements with those that want to evolve in the ways you do.

Career: This is a good time to do some maintenance at your work place to avoid future litigation.

Domestic and love life: Stay calm, as you may need to use it to resolve differences that may crop up.

Health: Control your eating habits and keep away from cold items.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio:

In politics and sports you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance is going to surprise others.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: You find that a sense of freedom, even elation, comes to you as you interact with younger people at workplace.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings between husband and wife may end.

Health: Health is wealth, and you must keep this fact in mind if you want to lead a healthy life forever.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius:

You have to be focused to achieve your goals.

Finance: You will experience gains from all aspects.

Career: You will intellectually solve issues in your sector today.

Domestic and love life: You will require support of family to see things through.

Health: Maintaining good diet will keep you away from any illnesses.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn:

There are possibilities that your name might get recognised in politics.

Finance: Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.

Career: Those associated with sales and marketing may complete their target.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Shopping or watching a movie is on the cards.

Health: Exercise and yogic sessions would enhance your emotional and physical health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius:

Students must keep away from laziness if they want to succeed in their exams.

Finance: You might face some financial crunches.

Domestic and love life: Your charming personality would attract many potential friends with whom you will be endlessly partying.

Health: Curb your appetite for junk food as any lapse in the diet would disturb your metabolism fatally.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces:

Students who want to go abroad for higher education may get an option.

Finance: Taking new risks on the financial front would only prove to be profitable.

Career: Those in travel and hotelling business will have to find new strategies.

Domestic and love life: If you are still single then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.

Health: You will maintain good diet and your energy levels will be boosted.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky Colour: Orange

