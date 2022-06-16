Watch: 'Stranger Things 4' star Jamie Campbell Bower undergoes epic transformation to become Vecna

Heroes are heroes, but everyone loves great villains. In the fourth season of 'Stranger Things', fans met Vecna, a spooky, powerful lich that crawls upside down and causes havoc to Hawkins.

"Vecna makes Demogorgon look cuddly," executive producer and director Shawn Levy stated in an earlier statement.

By the end of season 4 Volume 1, it is revealed that Vecna is none other than Eleven’s arch nemesis 001 aka Henry Creel, who she had banished in the upside down years ago.

The role of 001 essayed by Jamie Campbell Bower is nothing short of frightening given how he is slowly taking over Eleven’s friends and attacking them one by one.

The makers recently shared Jamie’s epic transformation video which shows that there wasn’t much VFX but all prosthetics to bring the terrifying villain to life.

Jamie is a prolific actor who has worked in major projects such as 'The Twilight Saga', 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1', and 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' to name a few.

The debut of the first seven episodes of 'Stranger Things' season 4 marked Netflix's biggest premiere weekend ever, drawing in 287 million hours viewed in just three days.

'Stranger Things 4' maintained its No 1 position on Netflix's Top 10 list for English-language TV series during the May 30 - June 5 viewing window.

Meanwhile, Volume 2 of the series will comprise of episodes 408 (Papa) and 409 (The Piggyback) and will land on Netflix on July 1.

The finale alone is 2 hours 19 minutes long! There will be one more season after this - 'Stranger Things' will end with season 5.

'Stranger Things' stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

The show was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.