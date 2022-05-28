Two-time academy award nominee Jeremy Renner to star in untitled David Armstrong feature film

Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios announced on Saturday that two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner will star as Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Armstrong who, through a riveting and perilous journey, uncovered the secrets of how the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma fueled a national nightmare.

Over a four-year investigation, Armstrong discovered evidence that, in order to maximize their profits, members of the Sackler family knew of and supported Purdue’s concealment of the strength and addiction risks of the drug OxyContin.

Since the release of OxyContin, more than two hundred thousand Americans have died from prescription painkiller-related overdoses.

The film will be written and directed by the award-winning, husband-wife filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (Beneath The Harvest Sky, Queenpins).

“David Armstrong is a Pulitzer-prize winning investigative reporter with the utmost integrity. It is an honor to team up with Jeremy and show the world the importance of watchdog journalists like David. They are truly the last check on power in any democracy,” said filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

Journalist David Armstrong says: "I am gratified that a movie audience will learn of the story behind this crisis which has ruined so many lives. I am impressed with the vision Gita and Aron have for making this film and thrilled that an actor of Jeremy’s talent and ability will be a major part of telling this story.”

Julie Yorn, Head of Production for Expended Media/LBI Entertainment adds: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented team. David Armstrong’s honor and conviction are a model of what we should all aspire to, and an example of the importance of speaking truth to power".

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner has established himself as one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actors. Throughout the 2000s, he appeared largely in independent ﬁlms including Dahmer and Neo Ned. Shortly thereafter he began starring in blockbuster features including The Hurt Locker (Academy Award nomination for Best Actor) and The Town (Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor) as well as starring in Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol, The Bourne Legacy and originating the role of Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers.