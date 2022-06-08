e-Paper Get App

Todd Phillips teases 'Joker' sequel, Joaquin Phoenix's return in Instagram post

Phillips unveiled the cover of the script, written by him and Scott Silver, with the title "Joker: Folie a Deux"

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
article-image

Los Angeles: Director Todd Phillips has confirmed the sequel to "Joker" in an Instagram post that also revealed that Joaquin Phoenix, the titular star of the 2019 hit, was returning for the role.

Phillips unveiled the cover of the script, written by him and Scott Silver, with the title "Joker: Folie a Deux".

In the second picture on the post, Phoenix can be seeen reading the screenplay by a window.

There is no official confirmation from Warner Bros for the moment, but given the popularity of the original film, a sequel looked inevitable.

Phillips film reimagines the iconic Batman villain into an anti-hero character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his role in the film.

Read Also
'There are some things we could explore further': Joaquin Phoenix teases possible 'Joker' sequel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTodd Phillips teases 'Joker' sequel, Joaquin Phoenix's return in Instagram post

RECENT STORIES

Several vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar; See Pics

Several vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar; See Pics

Navi Mumbai: Taloja sees 4 new COVID-19 cases after three months

Navi Mumbai: Taloja sees 4 new COVID-19 cases after three months

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 545 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 545 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, PMC conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign

Navi Mumbai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, PMC conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign

Centre releases Rs 126 crore to states for modernisation of police

Centre releases Rs 126 crore to states for modernisation of police