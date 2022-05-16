The Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on many industries. One of the industries that suffered the most was the film industry. The shooting, production, and streaming of new movies came to a halt. However, the worst is behind us, and things look promising, as there are many anticipated films due for release this year and next year.

7 Most Anticipated Films In 2022

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will find that they have the icing on the cake, while those who enjoy crime, romance, and comedy will also find something to keep them glued to the screen. Below are some of the most anticipated films yet to come.

Avatar 2

Avatar is due to make a comeback sometime in November 2022. the original avatar film first aired in 2009. The cast, the impressive visual effects, and the director James Cameron earned the film box office records.

The only thing we know this far is that most of the original cast members will appear in the sequel. Additional new faces of highly rated stars such as Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh will almost likely make the film an incredible watch.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther, the sequel, is another film many people cannot wait to see. Production of the movies has faced delays for one reason or the other.

Although the release date is not very clear, one thing anyone can bet on is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be a big hit regardless of when it hits the theaters. People are also waiting to see which actor will fill the shoes of the incredible late Chadwick Boseman.

Thor: Love & Thunder

There is a lot of anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder because of Chris Hemsworth's acting prowess and director Taika Waititi's innovative approach to the story.

Ragnarok's significant changes have given the hero a new lease on life unlike any other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jane Foster will come back as the Mighty Thor , Christian Bale will make his MCU cameo in this film, and Guardians of The Galaxy will debut in the film.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprises his role as the central hero in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 film that made him a Hollywood sensation. The film hits theatres on May 27, 2022, with Joseph Kosinski as the director.

Miles Teller joins the cast as Bradley Bradshaw, while Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly return. Jon Hamm and Ed Harris will make fresh appearances. There is no word yet on whether or not the rest of the original cast will return.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The release of the first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, gave an initial look at the iconic characters returning to mayhem in a place where people and dinosaurs cohabit.

We will see the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Colin Trevorrow is still the director, and we will see a hazardous new raptor, played by DeWanda Wise's debut as a pilot called Kayla Watts.

Other cast members making a comeback are Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. The release date is June 10, 2022.

The Northman

Fans of director Robert Eggers and his critically praised horror films will undoubtedly enjoy his latest anticipated film, The Northman. The film, set for release in theaters on April 22, will include a cast of some of Hollywood's most talented actors.

The film stars Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman , Alexander Skarsgård, William Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, and numerous others. The story revolves around a Viking king prince who seeks vengeance for his father's death.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, picks up where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off. Sam Raimi, the filmmaker of the Spider-Man trilogy, comes back for his first superhero film in over a decade.

Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams are among the other cast members who appear in the film. Many people are looking forward to releasing the highly anticipated film on May 6, 2022.

Final thoughts

The film industry has had a difficult few years. However, things are looking up for the entertainment industry. With all the above-anticipated releases, there is every reason to smile and forget about the past few years of empty cinema halls.

