'She is so pregnant!': Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregnancy rumours after Grammys appearance with Travis Baker

One of the most popular and hottest couples, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker made heads turn as they turned up at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The couple arrived on the red carpet in matching outfits. Kourtney opted for an all-black look in wide-legged jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer, black gloves. She had her hair tied up in a sleep ponytail and kept her makeup to the bare minimum.

Travis, on the other hand, wore a black vest and trousers to twin with Kourtney, but he also added his own touch of style to it. He sported a hot pink jacket on top of his outfit as he posed on the red carpet.

The couple just could not keep their hands off each other and they even struck their signature tongue-touching pose gazing at each other.

Advertisement

As soon as the pictures of the couple went viral, fans speculated that Kourtney was actually pregnant and urged them to make the announcement soon. Some even claimed that they can spot a tiny baby bump under Kourtney's outfit.

This is not the first time that the eldest Kardashian has sparked off a pregnancy rumour. A few days ago, she shared a picture of a vegan burger with her followers on social media, adding fuel to the raging fire.

Kourtney shares three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick -- two sons and a daughter.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October last year after dating for several months.

He too shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler -- a daughter and a son.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Grammys 2022: Kanye West bags 2 awards despite being banned from performing at the ceremony

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:54 AM IST