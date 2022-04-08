Sexy Kim Kardashian flaunts her voluptuous figure in a strapless-backless satin gown

American reality television star Kim Kardashian decided to spice things up on Instagram by posting yet another set of sizzling pictures.

The mother of four took to the photo-sharing app and posted frames of her flaunted a strapless-backless white satin gown.

She captioned it as, “Love me for me, ok?”

Last month, Kim Kardashian, who is now legally single, made her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram-official.

Kardashian shared a multi-photo carousel on her personal Instagram, which included two photos featuring the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

One of the pictures showed Davidson resting in Kardashian's lap while looking up at her while she seemingly leaned in for a kiss.

Kardashian's Instagram post with Davidson comes roughly a month after the comedian referred to her as his "girlfriend" during an interview with People magazine. Her relationship with Davidson will be explored in the upcoming Hulu series, 'The Kardashians'.

The couple had first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on 'SNL' in October.

Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

While Davidson and Kardashian's relationship has continued to make headlines, her ex-husband Kanye West has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media.

Kim and Kanye share four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The beauty mogul filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Kim announced that she had passed her First-Year Law Students' Examination, also known as "the baby bar" on her fourth attempt in December last year. Before she can officially become the future Kim Kardashian, Esquire, she will first have to pass the General Bar Exam.

