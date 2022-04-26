Rapper Bad Bunny to play Marvel hero El Muerto for Sony Pictures

Los Angeles: Rapper Bad Bunny has been roped in by Sony Pictures to essay the role of Marvel hero El Muerto and will be headlining a standalone movie.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

According to Variety, "El Muerto" is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Bad Bunny's casting was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas.

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting," the rapper said, adding that he grew up a fan of wrestling.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask.In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:48 AM IST