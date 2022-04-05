Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer 'wasn't allowed' to joke about Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Los Angeles: Comedian and actress Amy Schumer performed a stand-up comedy set at Las Vegas' Mirage Theatre, where she continued to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Schumer co-hosted the ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, reports 'Variety'.

The comedian wrote on social media following the Oscars that she was "still triggered and traumatised" by Smith's slap. Schumer referred to Smith as "Ali" during her April 2 comedy set, a reference to Smith's performance as boxer Muhammed Ali.

"I was kind of feeling myself and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up," Schumer said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

Schumer then ran down some of the jokes that proved too controversial for the Oscars telecast, including bits about Joe Rogan and James Franco.

One joke found Schumer addressing Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust'. Schumer told the crowd ahead of the jokes, "I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don't tell anybody and don't get mad at me.

"'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer said. "I wasn't allowed to say any of that (at the Oscars), but you can just come up and (slap) someone."

Schumer did manage to get 'Don't Look Up' into her Oscars monologue when she joked, "Don't Look Up' is nominated. I guess the Academy members don't look up reviews!" Writing in a March 30 social post about Smith's slap, Schumer called the incident "disturbing."

"So much pain in Will Smith," Schumer added.

"Anyway, I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my co hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

