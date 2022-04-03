Netflix puts Will Smith's 'Fast and Loose' on hold post slap incident at Oscars 2022

Actor Will Smith's film 'Fast and Loose' has been put on hold by Netflix after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 a few days ago.

Weeks before the Oscars ceremony, director David Leitch reportedly also pulled away from the project, electing to move to the Ryan Gosling vehicle 'Fall Guy' for Universal, and now the streaming giant has decided to pull away from the film, Variety reported.

For the unversed, the conflict arose after Rock, who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

He compared the 50-year-old actor's appearance to that of Demi Moore's look in 'G.I. Jane'. Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia areata, was visibly upset, rolling her eyes from her seat. Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience.

The 53-year-old actor also shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth." When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but didn't mention Rock by name.

In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things." The 'King Richard' actor went on to publicly apologise to Rock on social media the following day.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:32 AM IST