Justin Bieber shares health update days after revealing about partial face paralysis: 'Jesus is with me'

Justin Beiber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
Singer Justin Beiber recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome after he cancelled shows last week.

On Tuesday, Justin shared an update about his health condition.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 28-year-old singer wrote, "Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feelin. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME (sic)."

A few days back, Beiber had announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover. Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is "pretty serious" and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times.

In the video, Justin explained, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

Beiber had also said that he has been doing facial exercises to recover but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

Beiber currently on his 130-date Justice World tour in North America cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York. Earlier, he cancelled a few gigs after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His wife Hailey Beiber was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

